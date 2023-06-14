NFHS to host ‘Women and Sport Leadership Virtual Summit’

To foster conversation and develop strategies to continue the growth of women in the field of sports, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is hosting its second annual Better Together: Women and Sport Leadership Virtual Summit on August 6-8.

The three-day virtual event features keynote addresses, panel discussions and partner presentations from female leaders with various roles in all three levels of the sports industry. The conversations offer professional development and will address systemic barriers for women involved in coaching, officiating and administration.

This year’s summit, which focuses on building strategies for mental and emotional wellness and effective communication, will build off last year’s first-of-its kind women’s leadership opportunity.

“We learned last year from the inaugural summit that opportunities like this are needed,” said Lindsey Atkinson, a primary organizer for the Better Together summit and NFHS director of sports/communications associate. “This was one of the few opportunities that women working in sports, especially at the high school level, felt like there was an opportunity to learn from their peers.”

Through the virtual summit, participants will learn how to identify and articulate their personal strengths while inspiring and connecting with female leaders of past, present and future. Each day centers around the themes “Owning your Voice,” “Leading with Empathy,” and “Empowerment- Owning your Awesomeness.”

The summit kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 with a fireside conversation with NFHS Chief Executive officer Dr. Karissa Niehoff. She will be joined throughout the three days by fellow featured speakers Dr. Suzanne Dodd, adjunct professor of sports psychology and mental health and active NCAA and USA Volleyball official; Angel Henry, award-winning author of “Dents in the Ceiling: Tools Women and Allies Need to Breakthrough”; Vera Jones, a Syracuse University Hall of Fame athlete, motivational speaker and author; and Tonya Wallace, the solution delivery director for Cox Automotive.

Henry and Wallace highlight the event’s opening general session at 6:45 p.m. on August 6.

In addition to being an award-winning author, Henry is an agile mindset champion and inclusion activist with Active Allyship Advocate. She has 20 years of tech muscle, and is a sought-after trainer, speaker, adjunct instructor and inclusive workplace advisor.

Wallace combines leadership coaching and agility thinking to develop high-performing IT teams. As a DEI enthusiast and mother of six children, her passion for equity and inclusion is driven by the most important role in her life: raising athletes. She spreads the powerful message of how inclusion is a catalyst for diversity and can create positive momentum within your organization to raise your game.

“Leading with Empathy” lays the foundation for day two, which begins with a general session by Dodd, who has a Ph.D. in psychology, and is a mother of two, college professor and NCAA and USA volleyball official. An adjunct faculty member at Anderson University (South Carolina), Furman University and University of South Carolina Upstate, Dodd teaches classes in sport psychology, health and wellness, and medical terminology. She has an impressive resume officiating multiple conference, regional and national volleyball championships at the NCAA Divisions I and II levels.

Day two, “Leading with Empathy,” will provide support on leading with purpose amidst pressure, setting a leadership tone, and methods to work together for a positive environment.

The third and final day of the virtual summit, coined “Empowerment- Owning Your Awesomeness” kicks off at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8. Following the final moderated panel discussing methods to empower the next generation of leaders at 3 p.m., the closing live address will be delivered by Jones, a former Syracuse University Hall of Fame athlete, motivational speaker, author, and conflict and communication coach. Jones specializes in resilience, leadership, communication, DEIB, mental wellness and conflict resolution keynote speaking, training and coaching. In 2020, Jones founded the Perseverance Speakers Academy to help professionals polish their public speaking and presentation skills.

Breakout sessions and panel discussions will take place throughout the virtual summit featuring various administrators, coaches and officials to focus on industry-specific, progressive strategies for leadership development.

For more information and to register for the Better Together: Women and Sport Leadership Virtual Summit, please visit: meetings.nfhs.org/BTWLS23