Best of Preps awards honor area athletes

One of the highest honors for area student athletes is to be named the best in the five-county region. The Mount Airy News Media Group recently held the annual celebration to announce those athletes earning the best of the best in their respective sports as well as overall best athletes, coaches, and athletic directors.

The Best of Preps 2023 Banquet was held May 23 at First Baptist Church of Mount Airy with over 150 in attendance. Refreshments were served by Chick Fil-A of Mount Airy, and athletes, coaches and parents were able to be there for the announcements.

Serving as Premier Sponsor this year, Hugh Chatham Health – Orthopedics, sponsored several athletes as well as the Premier Athlete, and the Best Female and Male Athlete of the year. Each individual winning athlete was sponsored by an area business, and many of the sponsor businesses were in attendance to help award these fine athletes.

Athletes are nominated by area sports writers, coaches, and athletic directors throughout the five-county coverage area of the Mount Airy News Media Group. Counties include Surry, Yadkin, Stokes, and Wilkes County, NC and Carroll County, VA. Sports writers for The Mount Airy News, The Stokes News, The Carroll News, The Tribune, and The Yadkin Ripple go through the tedious process of comparing stats, information about individual players and their competition, and evaluating notes given in the nomination process.

Each award winner received a plaque recognizing their achievement with the Premier, and Best Overall Female and Male awards receiving a plaque and a trophy.

To be selected as the Premier Athlete, several things were taken into consideration. Sponsored by Hugh Chatham Health – Orthopedics, the athlete is honored for their all-around sports accomplishments as well as community service, sportsmanship, and academic achievement. This year’s Premier Award goes to Folger Boaz of East Surry High School.

The Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards, also sponsored by Hugh Chatham Health – Orthopedics, went to Tyler Mason of Mount Airy High School and Alyssa Ervin of Carroll County High School.

The guest speaker for this year’s banquet was well-known high school coach Howard Mayo. Surrounded by a room full of exceptional athletes, Coach Mayo challenged the young adults to be fully committed to everything they do. He encouraged them to continue to excel, but to remember to thank those who had helped them along the way. Thanks, should be shared with parents, coaches, and fellow teammates. Coach Mayo is known for coaching award-winning basketball programs throughout the area.

Stokes County athletes/coaches nominated and were voted Best of Prep were: Benji Knox (Extra-mile coaches award), Scott Smith (Athletic Director), Sadie Knox (Female Community Service), Ian Clark (Male Community Service), Kirstyn Page (Female Golf), Kaden Fuller (Baseball), Madison Wilson (Softball), Harlee Woody (Lacrosse), Jalee Brown (Female Outdoor Track), and Emma Mabe (Band).

