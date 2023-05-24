NCHSAA State Track Championships

The Wildcats’ Greg Grasso competed in the 1600 Meter Run and the 4x800 relay team during the state championships.
Cory Smith | The News
West Stokes’ Karlie Butts proudly shows off her state championship medal in the discus throw.
Cory Smith | The News
The Wildcats Ryley Bowles finished 6th in the 1600 record with a PR of 5:37.76.
Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News
West Stokes’ twins Tate and Blaise Dalton competed in the pole vault and members of the 4x800 meter relay team.
Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News
The Wildcats’ Trevor Shiffert competes in the 4x800 relay race.
Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News
Zeb Mathis finished seventh in the 3200 meter run for the Wildcats.
Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News
Andrew Tynio competes in the pole vault event for North Stokes.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
The Sauras’ Barry Hairston Jr. is all smiles after winning the 1A state championship in the high jump.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
The Vikings David Lee Williams waits to compete in the pole vault event at the state championships. He finished fourth with a jump of 13-0.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Stokes’ senior Emma Bingman attempts her last jump in her high school career at the 1A state championships.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
South Stokes’ Jalee Brown celebrates after winning the state championship in the 100 meter dash. She broke the 1A record with a time of 11.86.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
South Stokes’ Jason Clark enjoys his day at the state championships with Millennium Charter Academy’s athletic director, Rodney King.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
South Stokes’ Laci Morefield competed in the 100 meter hurdles during the state championships.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker enjoys her day during the state championships at N.C. A&T University.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Stokes Rachel Bingman finished fifth in the discus throw during the state championships.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
West Stokes’ Demorick Blakely finished 14th in the 300 meter hurdles.
