NCHSAA State Track Championships

The Wildcats’ Greg Grasso competed in the 1600 Meter Run and the 4x800 relay team during the state championships.

West Stokes’ Karlie Butts proudly shows off her state championship medal in the discus throw.

The Wildcats Ryley Bowles finished 6th in the 1600 record with a PR of 5:37.76.

West Stokes’ twins Tate and Blaise Dalton competed in the pole vault and members of the 4x800 meter relay team.

The Wildcats’ Trevor Shiffert competes in the 4x800 relay race.

Zeb Mathis finished seventh in the 3200 meter run for the Wildcats.

Andrew Tynio competes in the pole vault event for North Stokes.

The Sauras’ Barry Hairston Jr. is all smiles after winning the 1A state championship in the high jump.

The Vikings David Lee Williams waits to compete in the pole vault event at the state championships. He finished fourth with a jump of 13-0.

North Stokes’ senior Emma Bingman attempts her last jump in her high school career at the 1A state championships.

South Stokes’ Jalee Brown celebrates after winning the state championship in the 100 meter dash. She broke the 1A record with a time of 11.86.

South Stokes’ Jason Clark enjoys his day at the state championships with Millennium Charter Academy’s athletic director, Rodney King.

South Stokes’ Laci Morefield competed in the 100 meter hurdles during the state championships.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker enjoys her day during the state championships at N.C. A&T University.

North Stokes Rachel Bingman finished fifth in the discus throw during the state championships.

