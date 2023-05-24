Brown, Butts, and Hairston crowned state champions

Barry Hairston Jr. wins the high jump state championship with a jump of 6-6. Robert Money | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ Karlie Butts tosses a person record 113-4 in the discus throw winning her fist state championship. Jeffery Sides | For The Stokes News

GREENSBORO – Fifteen Stokes County athletes between North , South, and West Stokes competed at the NCHSAA 1A & 2A State Championships at North Carolina A&T University on Friday and Saturday. South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. and Jalee Brown, along with West Stokes’ Karlie Butts, walked away as state champions in their respective sports.

Fighting through some rainy, chilly weather on Friday, Brown ran her way to two individual state championships and one silver medal. She broke the 1A state record in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.86 winning her first championship.

Brown hit her personal best during the 400 meter dash and took gold with a time of 58.08. She finished up the day with a second place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.50, a little over a second behind Albemarle’s Akala Garrett, who broke the 1A record with a time of 24.25.

Barry Hairston Jr. went into Friday’s high jump competition as the No. 1 seed amongst 16 competitors throughout the state. His title was in jeopardy early when he missed a jump of six feet, which he normally hits pretty easily. After a third attempt, he moved on to the next round. It came down to him and Corvian Community’s Mason Rivera. Both athletes attempted 6-6 with both missing their first two attempts. Rivera missed for a third time opening the door for Hairston. Hairston cleared his third attempt earning him the championship.

Butts went into the discus championship as a 10 seed or the seventh best distance in the 2A field. She had a career day as she broke a personal record with a throw of 113-4 beating second place Ella Riggs from North Surry by three and half feet.

North Stokes’ athletes Andrew Tynio, David Lee Williams, and sisters Emma and Rachel Bingman competed for the Vikings. Williams finished fourth in the pole vault with a jump of 13-0 and Tynio was sixth in the same event with a height of 11-0. Rachel Bingman was fifth in the discus throw with a distance of 96-8, and Emma, who’s been battling a knee injury since the winter, failed to qualify in her first three jumps. Emma finished up her career as a four-time state qualifier in the pole vault.

Along with Brown and Hairston, Laci Morefield competed for South Stokes. Morefield finished 14th in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.56.

Other West Stokes athletes competing was Ryley Bowles, Blaise and Tate Dalton, Greg Grasso, Zeb Mathis, Demorick Blakely, and Trevor Shiffert.

Tate Dalton finished fifth in the pole vault while his twin brother Blaise placed sixth. Grasso finished his Wildcat career with a fifth place finish in the 1600 meter run with a personal record of 4:33.85. Bowles, a freshman, placed sixth in the 1600 meter girls’ race with a PR time of 5:37.76 and Zeb Mathis was seventh in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:15.28.

Blakely was 14th in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 45.10 and the 4×800 meter boys relay team was listed as not finishing. Team members included Blaise and Tate Dalton, Grasso, and Trevor Shiffert.

Swain County won the girls’ 1A team state championship with Union Academy winning the boys. In the 2A, Cummings won the girls’ crown, while T.W. Andrews won the boys.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.