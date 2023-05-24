Trojans finish unbeaten

KING – Chestnut Grove’s softball team finished their season unbeaten. The Trojans won the Foothill Middle School Conference with a 16-0 record.

Seventh grader, Rylee Tedder led the Trojans pitching staff with 56 innings pitched with 112 strikeouts and only seven walks. The right-handier only surrender three earned runs on the season with a .375 ERA.

Tedder also led Chestnut Grove at the plate with a .564 batting average and 11 doubles. Mackenzie Boyles was second on the team with a .500 batting average, Haily Fulp third with a .471 average, Kaylee Sammons fourth with a .415, and Emily Campbell fifth with a .400 average.

Summer Anderson led the Trojans with 21RBIs and Sophie Wihelm led the team with 14 stolen bases and 24 runs scored.

