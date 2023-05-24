Wildcats falter late

The Wildcats’ Jacob Smith got the start on the mound against Burns. Jennifer Cecile | For The Stokes News Senior Josh Jones hit a two-run homer in the first inning against Burns putting the Wildcats up 2-0. Jennifer Cecile | For The Stokes News Coach Kirk Goodson led the Wildcats to a 23-5 record. Jennifer Cecile | For The Stokes News

LAWNDALE-West Stokes got a strong pitching performance from Jake Smith who retired the first 10 Burns batters he faced, but the Bulldogs got to him late, scoring three times in the sixth inning to rally past the Wildcats 4-3 in the Western Regional Semi-Finals Friday evening in Lawndale.

`The Wildcats (23-5) got off to a great start as Jake Smith was hit by pitch and Josh Jones hit a two-run homer. Smith then set the Bulldogs down in order in the bottom half. Josh Taylor settled down and worked a clean frame for Burns in the second, but Smith was on cruise control early working the first two innings on just 14 pitches

The Wildcats put two runners on with one out in the third, chasing Taylor from the game. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, reliever Marshall McGowan recorded a strikeout to retire the side. Meanwhile, Smith was perfect the first time through the Burns lineup, leaving the score at 2-0.

McGowan broke Smith’s spell with a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth. Colby Putnam and Ethan Guy followed with singles to bring McGowan around and cut the Burns deficit to 2-1. The Bulldogs tried to pull off a steal of home, but Smith was alert to the danger and quickly flipped the ball to the plate for the third out.

West Stokes made a bid to get that run back in the fifth, putting two runners in scoring position with one out. Jones crossed the plate on a wild pitch, but another run was taken off the board leaving early from third on a sacrifice fly. Even so, Burns still trailed 3-1. The Bulldogs went down in order in their next at bat to leave the Wildcat advantage at two runs.

Burns nine-hole hitter Nick looked to spark the Bulldogs in the sixth. He smoked a single back up the middle. Ben Mauney followed by beating out a bunt single before McGowan singled down the left field line to drive home Williams and pull the Bulldogs to 3-2. Colby Putnam came through with a single off of Smith’s glove. Two runs crossed the plate to give the Bulldogs their first lead at 4-3 with nobody out. Jones came in and retired the side, stranding runners on the corners to keep the Wildcats within a single run.

Burns got two quick outs, but then McGowan hit Dylan Gastley. He settled down and induced a popup to end the game.

