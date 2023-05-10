Whitaker inks with Manchester University

Tyler Whitaker with his parents Dale and Annette Whitaker. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Tyler Whitaker signs his letter-of-intent to play soccer at Manchester University in front of family, coaches, and school administration. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Tyler Whitaker signed his letter-of-intent to play soccer at Manchester University in North Manchester, IN. after considering Guilford and Ferrum Colleges, and UNC Asheville and St. Andrews Universities.

“I’m feeling good, but a little bit nervous,” said the senior. “My brother lives 40-minutes from the university, which is really nice. They gave me the best offer and also the best opportunity to get on the field early. So, I couldn’t pass that up.

“Manchester looked like a newer school with a lot of newer buildings added. They were very welcoming on my visit, and they have great facilities with both turf and grass fields.”

Whitaker helped the Sauras finish 14-7-2 this season with a second place finish in the Northwest 1A Conference. He was second on the team with 17 goals scored and first with 22 assists. South beat Uwharrie Charter Academy 1-0 in the first round of the state 1A playoffs and then fell 4-1 to Gray Stone Day in the second round.

Tyler was a four-year starter and was selected Northwest 1A All-Conference three times, was voted All-Region twice, and was an All-State nominee this past season. He started 79 games in his career with 41 goals and 42 assists.

“Starting out as a freshman, he was a little timid, but started growing into the role of a leader, and probably the strongest leader we had on the team,” said Sauras coach Danny Bowman. “He led by example; the kids were trying to step up and emulate what he was doing. He did a great job for us and accepted any roles we had asked him to do. With his experience and leadership abilities he will be a hard person to replace.”

Whitaker is a member of the Germanton Baptist Youth Group and played for Piedmont Triad Football Club (PTFC) in Kernersville, N.C. He will major in Business Management while attending the school.

Tyler is the son of Dale and Annette Whitaker of Walnut Cove.

“We are very excited for him; it’s always been a dream of his to play college soccer,” said his mother. “I’m having a hard time with him being so far away, but it gives me comfort knowing his brother lives close by, but it’s a great school, wonderful coach, and a great opportunity for him. We are very happy for him.”

Manchester University is a NCAA Division III school, and a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC).

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.