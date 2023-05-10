Lady Sauras takes home tournament championship

Madison Wilson earned the tournament MVP with a 2-1 victory over East Wilkes in the championship game, and a 1-0, 16 strikeout, no-hit performance against Elkin in the semifinals. South Stokes coach Rick McHone greets his team between innings. Madison Wilson (left) earned the tournament MVP and Pitcher of the Year honors in the conference, Coach Rick McHone was selected as the Coach of the Year, and Mackenzie Smith was voted the season MVP.

WALNUT COVE – For a second consecutive year, South Stokes won the Northwest 1A Softball Tournament Championship with a 2-1 victory over East Wilkes in the championship game on Thursday. The Sauras was able to advance to the title game after surviving a 1-0 victory over Elkin in the semifinals.

Rebecca Amos doubled to lead things off in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Cardinals and then moved to third when the leftfielder mishandled the ball. She scored on a sacrifice fly by Sydney Patterson making it a 1-0 game.

The Sauras added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, and they needed it. Tessa Brim led the inning off with a double but was thrown out trying to score on Madison Wilson’s single. After moving to second on the throw, Amos singled scoring Wilson for the 2-0 advantage.

The Cardinals made some noise at the plate in the top of the seventh. Jaylee Byrd and Peyton Mastin led off with back-to-back singles. Abby Hatlet walked to load the bases for Kali Cook and she plated a run with a walk. Kyleigh Lane grounds into fielder’s choice with Mastin out at the plate with the bases still loaded. Jayden Hutchison struck out and Andrews lined out to Wilson to end the game giving South the championship.

Amos led the Sauras at the plate with two hits, a run, and an RBI. Wilson had a hit and scored a run, and Brim had the other Saura hit.

Wilson earned the win from the rubber pitching six innings with four hits, one earned run, and seven strikeouts.

South Stokes sneaked by Elkin in the semifinals after scoring the only run of the contest in the seventh inning.

Amos reached on an error then stoke second. Ryleigh Pinnix singled advancing Amos to third base. Pinch runner Alana Knight stole second base with two outs and Mackenzie Smith sent a single to right field plating Amos.

Patterson, Pinnix, and Smith had one hit each in the contest.

Wilson, the tournament’s MVP record 16 strikeouts against the Elks pitching a no hitter.

Amos, Pinnix, and Smith joined Wilson on the All-Tournament team.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.