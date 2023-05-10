Third time’s a charm

2023 Northwest 1A All-Tournament Team. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News North Stokes’ Bryson Bennett earned the win from the mound and was awarded the tournament’s MVP. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News North Stokes’ coach Stephen Sauer and South Stokes’ coach Shane Worth meet with umpires before the conference tournament championship game. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News

MOUNT AIRY – In two prior meetings between South Stokes and North Stokes, the Sauras’ baseball team was able to beat the Vikings. On Friday, North Stokes not only beat South, but with the victory, the Vikings claimed the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship with a 9-3 victory over their rivals.

North Stokes tallied four runs in the top of the first and never trailed in the game. Leadoff hitter Brandon Shemo reached on an error and then Bryson Bennett, the tournament’s MVP, doubled pushing Shemo home making it 1-0.

After one out, Cash Dalton was hit by a pitch and then Elijah Whicker doubled scoring Bennett. Jackson Lester singled scoring Dalton, and then Paxton Lawson’s ground ball brought Whicker home making it 4-0.

The Sauras bounced back in their half of the first inning with three runs. Carson White was hit by a pitch and then advanced to second when William Tilley walked. Jonah Fie reached on an error loading the bases for senior captain Nolan Coe. Coe doubled, scoring two runs. Tucker Monday’s ground ball brought Fie home making in 4-3 after one inning of play.

The Vikings added insurance runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to put the game out of reach.

Making the All-Tournament team with Bennett, was Whicker, Blaze Lawson, Carl Hylton and the Sauras’ Maddox Nelson, White, and Coe.

Eight of the nine Viking starters earned a hit in the game against South. Bennett and Lawson had two hits each to pace North, while White added three for South.

Bennett earned the win from the rubber going seven innings, giving up eight hits, two earned runs, and striking out six. White suffered the loss pitching five innings, giving up four earned runs, and striking out five.

The Vikings improved to 21-5 overall, while the Sauras dropped to 14-7.

North Stokes 4 0 0 0 1 1 3 – 9 9 1

South Stokes 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 3 8 2

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.