County of Champions

For the first time in the history of Stokes County, all three county high schools earned conference championships in baseball.

West Stokes completed the trifecta and have won the past two Mid-State 2A titles and one previously in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference. The Wildcats are 19-4 this season after Tuesday’s 11-1 conference tournament win against Reidsville. The team finished the season 12-0 in league play.

South Stokes finished an emotional night with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Elkin and secured back-to-back Northwest 1A Conference Championships. They completed the season at 13-6 overall and finished as the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Sauras will play East Wilkes in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

North Stokes earned it’s first conference championship in the history of the school. The school opened during the 1964-65 school year. The Vikings and Sauras share this year’s conference title with identical 9-3 records in league play. North Stokes broke the school’s overall win total with a 19-5 record including another record, 14 straight wins. Also, senior pitcher Blaze Lawson set the individual strikeout record in Monday’s 9-2 win over Alleghany breaking Layton Helms record of 100.

