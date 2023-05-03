Wildcats earn back-to-back Championships

West Stokes men’s golf team earned back-to-back Mid-State 2A Conference Championships with Monday’s win. Members of the team are: Tatum North, Tyler Gordon, Colton Krackenberg, Weston Stover, Brody Krackenberg, Eli Stewart, and coach Luke Bowen. Robert Money | The Stokes News

PILOT MOUNTAIN – West Stokes’ men’s golf team won back-to-back Mid-State 2A Conference Championships on Monday even after former coach Jeff Robertson stepped down after the fall girls’ season and the Wildcats best golfer last season, Brandon Bowman, transferred to Mount Airy. New coach Luke Bowen was voted the conference coach of the year and led a young group to its’ championship.

“It has been a joy watching the guys play this year,” said Bowen. “They overcame some early adversity in the season and have come together to achieve a common goal. They deserve all the credit.”

The Wildcats outscored second place McMichael by 13 strokes. Morehead finished third, Reidsville fourth, and T.W. Andrews fifth. Walkertown only had one golfer and North Forsyth didn’t fill a golf team.

West’s Tatum North, this year’s conference golfer of the year, shot an 82 on a very windy day at Pilot Knob Park Country Club. He scored 38 on the front nine and 44 on the back.

Tyler Gordon tied McMichael’s Hunter Kallam for second place with a 92 and Colton Krackenberg tied for sixth with Reidsville’s Landon Denny with a 102. Other golfers for West Stokes were Weston Stover (106), Brody Krackenberg (109), and Eli Stewart (113).

Along with North, Gordon, Stover and Colton Krackenberg earned Mid-State All-Conference honors.

Regionals are set to begin on Monday, May 8th at Pilot Knob Park.

Scoring

West Stokes (382) – Tatum North 82, Tyler Gordon 92, Colton Krackenberg 102, Weston Stover 106, Brody Krackenberg 109, Eli Stewart 113 (56-57)

McMichael (395) – Hunter Kallam 92, Dylan Lambert 94, Ethan Carter 103, Daniel Grimmett 106, Trevor Smith 108, Andrew Gunter 116

Morehead (412) – Jayson Bradshaw 98, Warren Flynt 104, Blaine Coplin 105, Colby Garrett 105, Cole Prichard 105, Riley Lusk 108

Reidsville (426) – Preston Montgomery 98, Landon Denny 102, Matthew Guill 111, Logan Pascal 115, Scott Adams 124

T.W. Andrews (438) – Zack Riley 105, Dalton Webb 107, Brody Sawyer 108, Matthew Rodgers 118, Greyson D’Adamao 118

Top 12 Individual Scoring

1. Tatum North (WS) 82

2. Tyler Gordon (WS) 92

3. Hunter Kallam (McM) 92

4. Dylan Lambert (McM) 94

5. Jayson Bradshaw (More) 98

6. Colton Krackenberg (WS) 102

7. Landon Denny (R) 102

8. Ethan Carter (McM) 103

9. Warren Flynt (More) 104

10.Blaine Coplin (More) 105

11.Colby Garrett (More) 105

12.Zack Riley (T.W.) 105

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.