Durrell signs with Methodist University

Arlyn Durrell with his mother Ruby. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Arlyn Durrell sighs his letter-of-intent to play football at Methodist University in front of family, coaches, and school administration. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Arlyn Durrell signed his letter-of-intent to play football at Methodist University after considering Greensboro, Brevard, and N.C. Wesleyan Colleges.

“I feel great and have a lot of emotions,” said the senior. “I’m excited to get to play at the next level and continue doing what I love to do. I really like Methodist because their coaching staff was amazing, and they were focused on making sure your academics were done and not just totaling focusing on football.”

The senior helped the Sauras to an overall 4-7 record but finished 3-3 in a tough Northwest 1A Conference. The team advanced to the state playoffs losing to Mountain Heritage. The linebacker had 44 tackles with a sack and a fumble recovery. He recorded 10 tackles in a game against Elkin and Bishop McGuinness. He ran the ball 28 times during the season and averaged almost 5-yards per carry.

“Arlyn has been a foundation for the culture at South Stokes High School,” said defensive coordinator Justin Rogers. “He is a very humble, selfless human being who will pursue everything with the ability that he has. Arlyn is a leading by example guy that will be hard to replace in the locker room. He wants to coach after college and no doubt, he will be a great coach one day.”

Durrell has been a member of the school’s track team for the past four years and throws the discus and the shot put and is a member of the 4×100 relay team.

He was voted to the football defensive All-Conference team this past year. Durrell has won multiple math awards during his time at South and was selected as the most improved athlete on the football team the previous season.

Arlyn will major in physical education and wants to become a football coach after graduating.

He is the son of Wesley and Ruby Durrell.

“I am very excited for Arlyn,” said his mother, Ruby. “He is the first person in the family to go to college. He is a great kid, and I am very happy that he chose Methodist. He will do an excellent job and get an excellent education. Everyone was very nice and friendly, and we felt very welcomed during the visit.”

Methodist University is a member of the NCAA Division III and plays in the USA South Athletic Conference (USA South).

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.