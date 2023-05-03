Angel in the Outfield

Blake Hughes runs off the field during his last game before being killed in a car accident. Robert Money | The Stokes News Jonah Fie pitched the fifth and sixth innings against Elkin earning the win. Robert Money | The Stokes News Maddox Nelson gets a RBI double to left field in the first inning against Elkin. Robert Money | The Stokes News Nolan Coe knocks in the game winning run during the bottom of the sixth inning against Elkin. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Shane Worth helped his team to back-to-back Northwest 1A Conference Championships. Robert Money | The Stokes News A baseball is rolled to first base during Elkins first at bat on Monday. South Stokes pitcher Carson White fielded the ball and rolled it to first signaling an out in honor of falling teammate Blake Hughes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Blake Hughes, brother Cody Mullins, throws out the first pitch against Elkin on Monday. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – After the death of South Stokes’ senior Blake Hughes like week due to injuries sustained in a car wreck, the Sauras’ baseball team used the emotion of the night and rallied in the bottom of the sixth and beat Elkin 5-4. The win on Monday, that was played in front of a record-breaking crowd, clinched a co-conference championship with rival North Stokes.

The senior recognition game was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, but the car accident suspended all athletic games at the school.

“They wanted to play, they wanted to play for him,” said Sauras’ coach Shane Worth. “Not only the game tonight, but just seeing the community here and the outpouring of not only now, but all week, has been overwhelming. You’re not going to find a better place on God’s green earth than right here, it means the world.”

The Sauras trailed 4-2 entering the sixth inning, but something ironic happened right before the Tribe starting batting, the sun popped out which had been hiding behind the clouds for most of the game. The Saura faithful knew it meant something different, something was about to happen for their team, and it was coming in the form of their angle in the outfield, Blake Hughes.

William Tilley led the inning off for South Stokes by reaching on a hit batsman and then moved to second after Maddox Nelson walked. Both Tilley and Nelson scored when Jonah Fie ripped a single to left field that was mishandled allowing Fie to reach third base. Fie crossed home plate giving the Sauras a one run cushion after senior catcher Nolan Coe grounded out to Elkin’s second baseman. After that, Elkin secured two ground ball outs and as quick as the sun appeared, it disappeared behind the clouds.

Fie, who took over for starting pitcher Carson White in the fifth inning, gave up a leadoff double to Elkin’s Christian Brown. Worth made the switch to Nelson and the bulldog struck out two of the three batters his faced in the seventh earning the save.

“This group all year long have been in predicaments, tough situations, and they have never quit,” Worth said. “Honestly, they never have, they just keep battling. It was tough to start the way we did with everything going on, but like I said they hadn’t quit all year, and they definitely weren’t going to quit tonight.”

Fie earned the victory allowing two hits, no runs over two innings, striking out one with no walks.

White, Nelson, Fie, Coe, and Landon Johnson recorded one hit each in the game. Nelson scored two of the five runs and Coe led the team with 2RBIs.

With the win, South Stokes secured back-to-back Northwest 1A Conference Champions and swept co-champion North Stokes gaining the No. 1 seed entering the conference tournament this week.

“It’s all them, all them,” added Worth. “They have worked hard for this, and not taking away from anyone else, but they earned it, and I couldn’t be prouder of a group of young men.

The Sauras improved to 13-6 overall and ironically the number of wins is the jersey number that Hughes wore.

Note: The game was marked as a fundraiser for the Hughes family. Rival schools North and West Stokes showed up and volunteered running concessions and collecting donations as fans entered the school. You could see multiple school colors throughout the baseball complex showing support. More than $23,000 was raised not including the $6,000 that was showing on the GoFund me page as of Tuesday at noon.

