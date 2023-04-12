Wildcats take control of Mid-State 2A standing with win over Morehead

West Stokes’ Dylan Gastley had three hits and scored four times against Morehead. Jennifer Cecile | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ coach Kirk Goodson and long-time assistant coach Eric Lickfeld observe a recent game. Jennifer Cecile | For The Stokes News

MOREHEAD – West Stokes took control of the Mid-State 2A baseball standings with a 10-6 victory over the No. 7 Morehead Panthers in eight innings on Tuesday. The No. 14 Wildcats tied the game in the sixth inning and then pushed four runs across in the eighth to secure the win.

Josh Jones was hit by a pitch to lead the top of the eighth inning off. Dylan Gastley singled to right field, advancing Jones to second. Kaden Fuller sacrificed both Jones and Gastley up a base and then Evan Cecile was intentionally walked loading the bases. Matt Rierson grounded into a fielder’s choice, but an error by Morehead’s shortstop allowed all three runners to score. Rierson scored the Wildcats final run behind Andru Hall’s single.

The Panthers took an early lead in the bottom of the first and then took the lead again in the third inning with three more runs. Morehead tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning and held a 6-3 lead going into the fifth inning.

The Wildcats drew closer with two runs in the fifth inning. Gastley singled and moved to second when Cecile walked. Rierson walked loading the bases for Hall. Hall was walked pushing in the first run of the inning and then Cecile scored when Bryson Bowman was walked.

West Stokes knotted the game at 6-6 in the sixth inning when Gastley scored on a wild pitch.

Fuller got the win for West Stokes. He lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out nine and walking one. The Panthers threw five different pitchers at the Wildcats with Woods taking the loss. He lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.

Gastley led the Wildcats at the plate by going 3-for-4 in the game with four runs scored, an RBI, and a walk. Hall was 1-for-2 with 2RBIs, and three walks and Cecile walked five times, scoring twice.

The Wildcats move to 12-4 overall and 7-0 in league play, while Morehead drops to 11-2 and 7-1. West Stokes and Morehead will meet again on Thursday in King, but not before the Cats face rival East Surry on Wednesday. Wednesday’s game is tagged as First Responders Night and Thursday’s as Veterans Night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. in both games.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.