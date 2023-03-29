Lady Vikings shoots past Alleghany and Elkin

The Vikings’ soccer team huddles around head coach Scott Smith. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Junior Lexie Knight scored a hattrick against Elkin. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY – North Stokes’ girls’ soccer team won two consecutive games after losing two games to Bethany to open the season. The Lady Vikings beat Alleghany 5-2 last Thursday in Sparta and hosted Elkin at Piney Grove Middle School beating the Elks 3-0 the next day.

Junior Lexie Knight paced North Stokes past the Buckin’ Elks with a hattrick. Two of her goals were scored off of penalty kicks.

Against the Trojans, Knight tallied another goal, but it was sophomore Belle Smith that led the way with two scores. Samantha Farmer and Silvia Vazquez scored the other goals for North Stokes. Mallory Briggs notched two assists in the game against Alleghany.

Goalkeeper Lydia Cook recorded 10 saves against the Trojans and seven verses Elkin.

North Stokes fell to Northwest 1A Conference leader Mount Airy (6-0-1) 3-1 on Tuesday at Piney Grove.

The Vikings are 2-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. North Stokes will travel to East Wilkes (1-8) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and then host county and conference-rival South Stokes (1-6-1, 1-0) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Piney Grove.

Northwest 1A Conference Standings

1. Mount Airy (6-0-1, 3-0)

2. South Stokes (1-6-1, 1-0)

3. North Stokes (2-3, 2-1)

4. East Wilkes (1-8, 1-1)

5. Elkin (2-5, 0-1)

6. Starmount (0-4-1, 0-1)

7. Alleghany (0-5, 0-3)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.