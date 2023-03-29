Fie leads South Stokes over Surry Central

Maddox Nelson crushes a two-run homerun in the bottom of the sixth inning. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Shane Worth led the Sauras to the Northwest 1A Conference Championship last season and was named coach of the year. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – Senior Jonah Fie kept non-conference opponent Surry Central off balance with 12 strikeouts and helped South Stokes to a 6-1 victory. The Sauras won its’ seventh in their last eight meetings over the Golden Eagles and are 18-9 since the 2010 season.

South Stokes scored in five of their six innings with junior Maddox Nelson capping the evening with a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the first inning, the Sauras tallied one run when Nolan Coe hit a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Carson White. White reached first with a single past the third baseman.

Fie took the win in the circle allowing one hit and one run in six innings. Blake Hughes threw one inning of relief striking out two.

South Stokes tacked additional runs on in the second, third, fourth, and six innings.

White went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Sauras in hits. He scored three runs with a stolen base while drawing two walks. Nelson and Nolan Coe led the team with two RBIs each.

The Sauras are 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Northwest 1A Conference. Surry Central drops to 6-6 overall. South Stokes will travel to East Wilkes (5-7) on Friday after losing to the Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday in Walnut Cove.

Box Score

Surry Central… 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 1 1 1

South Stokes….1 1 1 1 0 2 X – 6 6 2

Winning Pitcher – Jonah Fie (SS) – 6IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, 3BB, 12K

Losing Pitcher – M Lambert (SC) – 3.2IP, 4H, 4R, 4ER, 5BB, 4K

Leading Hitters: Carson White (SS) – 2-2, 3R, SB, 2BB, Maddox Nelson (SS) – 1-4, R, HR, 2RBI, Jonah Fie (SS) – 1-2, R, BB, SB, RBI, Nolan Coe (SS) – 1-3, 2RBI, Landon Johnson (SS) – 1-3, RBI, L Johnson (SC) – 1-2, RBI, BB

Records: South Stokes 5-4; Surry Central 6-6

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.