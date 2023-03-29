Wildcats LAX survives double overtime

Justin Adkins led the Wildcats with two goals against rival North Davidson. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Senior Cai Parks faces off against a North Davidson player. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Daniel Stanley gets a save against the Black Knights. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING – West Stokes men’s lacrosse team survived sudden death overtime against conference rival North Davidson 6-5 last Thursday. Senior JonMark Powell scored the winning goal with 2:21 left in the second overtime.

“Going into a sudden death overtime, we got back to playing well and had a chance in the final seconds to win,” said Wildcat coach Chris Nelson. “We continue to play well in the second overtime and that’s when JonMark got enough space to step into a shot that the keeper couldn’t save.”

Junior Justin Adkins led the Wildcats with two goals in the contest. Landis Pitchard, Mason Cain, Trenton Sivalski, and Powell each scored goals in the contest. Goalkeeper Daniel Stanley recorded 72% of the shots that North Davison shot towards him, and senior Cai Parks led the Cats in face-offs winning multiple balls throughout the contest.

“We have lost some close and very winnable games this year,” added Nelson. “In large because we didn’t do some of the simple stuff. Communicating, picking up ground balls the first time, and possessing the ball on offense.

“In practice those have been our main focuses and early in the game you could see that. We got off to a good start and played well for three and a half quarters, then we had a few penalties and they took advantage of them tying the game up late in the fourth period.”

The Wildcats followed up their emotional win with a close 6-5 loss to Glenn. West has lost three of their five losses by two points or less.

West Stokes is 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the combine Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/NW Piedmont Conference. The Wildcats will host Cornerstone Charter (3-3, 3-2) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/NW Piedmont Conference Standings

1. Bishop McGuinness (5-4, 4-0)

2. Atkins (7-2, 6-1)

3. Cornerstone Charter (3-3, 3-2)

4. West Stokes (2-5, 2-3)

5. North Davidson (3-5, 2-5)

6. Eastern Guilford (0-8, 0-6)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.