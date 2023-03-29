Smith tosses No-Hitter in Wildcats’ win

Kaden Fuller (4) slides into third base after tripling with the bases loaded. Jennifer Cecil | For The Stokes News Wildcat coach Kirk Goodson (20) meets with Bryson Bowman and Jake Smith (5) during a pitching change. Jennifer Cecil | For The Stokes News Dylan Gastley (10) slides into second base against Christianburg. Jennifer Cecil | For The Stokes News

KING – Led by senior Jake Smith’s record breaking no-hitter, West Stokes downed Christiansburg, VA. 6-0 in their final game before entering conference play last week.

In what would prove to be the theme of the night, Smith started the game by striking out three consecutive Blue Demon batters. He would go on to strike out the side in four of the seven innings on his way to a school-record 17 strikeouts, breaking Justin Hauser’s 2005 record of 15 strikeouts in a game.

The lefthander went seven innings, allowing no runs, hits, or walks.

After two scoreless innings, the Wildcats took the lead in the bottom of the third after Josh Jones hit a two out double to centerfield. Smith then drove him in with a line drive to right field to give West the 1-0 lead.

The Cats tacked on an additional run in the next inning after Andru Hall hit a two out double to score Dylan Gastley from second.

The scoring continued in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded, Wildcat senior Kaden Fuller hit a one-out triple to left field scoring Bryson Bowman, Jones, and Eli Spainhour. Fuller would later score on a wild pitch to make the score 6-0.

West Stokes improved on the season to 5-4 overall as they enter into Midstate 2A Conference play against North Forsyth in a double-header on Thursday at home.

The Wildcats racked up nine hits in the game. Jones collected two hits in three at bats and scored two runs. Matt Rierson also added two hits, and Fuller was 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Box Score

Christiansburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 1

West Stokes 0 0 1 1 4 0 x – 6 9 2

Winning Pitcher – Jake Smith – 7IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 17K

Losing Pitcher – Rocco Fizzano – 4.1IP, 7H, 4R, 3ER, 0BB, 4K

Leading hitters: Josh Jones (WS) – 2-3, 2R; Matt Rierson (WS) – 2-3; Kaden Fuller (WS) – 1-3, 3RBI, 1R

