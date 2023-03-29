Barker signs with Ferrum College

KING – Dakota Barker made his dreams come true when he chose to extend his football career and play for Ferrum College. The West Stokes senior decided between Averett University, Bridgewater College, and the Panthers.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Barker. “It’s always been something that I’ve dreamed about as a kid. I’ve always wanted to go as far as I could in playing ball. The school is a beautiful place, I love the mountains and it made me felt like I was home. The coaches always made me feel welcomed whenever I would come up. The big thing is I wanted to feel at home anywhere I went, and I feel that at Ferrum.”

Barker helped the Wildcats reach the 2A state playoffs over the past two seasons. He rushed for 306-yards on 54 carries and scored three touchdowns. Barker led the team with 118-tackles during his senior season with four sacks, two interceptions, and 17 tackles for a loss. The linebacker finished his career ranked 13th in the school history books with 254-tackles, tied for 10th in tackles for a loss with 44, added 10 sacks, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

He is a three-time All-Conference player, once in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference and the last two in the Mid-State 2A Conference. He was selected to the All-County team the past three years.

“Dakota was a captain and one of the players that has been the heart and soul of the program,” said Wildcat coach Chris Johnson. “He has been a workhorse for us. He is a guy where I can ask him to go make a play on defense and get this thing turned around. He has always stepped up to the plate and he will be a big loss for us.

“Ferrum is very high on Dakota. I know he is a good defensive guy, but I wouldn’t hesitate to put him in on offense if you needed someone to make a play. He played a lot of offense for us, and I don’t ever remember him making a negative yard.”

Several family members and coaches have been instrumental in Barker’s football success, but none more than Brad Cain noted Dakota.

“Brad has been with me since the beginning and all the way through high school, and I’m sure he will still be there through college ball. He has always been someone I could talk to and guide me on what I needed to do. I’m very thankful for him.”

Barker is a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) at West Stokes and attends Living Waters Worship Center. He will major in Agriculture while attending Ferrum.

Dakota is the son of Jimmy and Melinda Barker of King.

“I’m feeling very proud of Dakota and his chose of Ferrum,” said his mother. “I’m excited about what the future holds for him. The school is beautiful, and it has a country feel to it. It felt like home to him, and I know that was important to him, besides, I’m very glad he is only an hour and a half from home.”

Ferrum College is a member the Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) primarily competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) since the 2018-19 academic school year.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.