All-Conference Teams released

West Stokes Greg Grasso earned his second Indoor Runner of the Year trophy. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats’ Jedidiah Adu was selected Mid-State 2A Indoor Field Athlete of the Year. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Benji Knox was named Mid-State 2A Indoor Men’s Track Coach of the Year. Knox guided both the boys and girls teams to a conference championship. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Jason Clark and North Stokes’ David Anderson were named Northwest 1A Coaches of the Year. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. was named the Northwest 1A Basketball Conference Tournament MVP. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Wildcats’ Brayden Lapham earned the Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament MVP. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes won the 2023 Northwest 1A Boys Basketball regular season and conference tournament championships. Robert Money | The Stokes News Both boys and girls indoor track teams from West Stokes claims Mid-State 2A Conference Championships. Robert Money | The Stokes News

Once again teams from Stokes County were well represented on the Northwest 1A and Mid-State 2A All-Conference teams. West Stokes tallied 38 All-Conference players and four honorable mentions, South Stokes recorded 10 All-Conference and six honorable mentions, and North Stokes had nine All-Conference and four honorable mentions.

The Vikings Samuel Collins was named the Northwest 1A Basketball Player of the Year while North Stokes’ coach David Anderson and South Stokes’ Jason Clark were voted Co-Coaches of the Year in men’s basketball. The Sauras claimed the Northwest 1A basketball Conference and Tournament Championships for a second straight time and Barry Hairston Jr. won his second Tournament MVP honors.

The Wildcats’ Jeidiah Adu was the Indoor Track Field Event Athlete of the Year, while runner Greg Grasso won his second Indoor Runner of the Year award. West Stokes’ Benji Knox won the men’s coach of the year after both his girls’ and boys’ teams won the Mid-State 2A Conference Championships.

The Cats’ Brayden Lapham was the Mid-State 2A Conference MVP of the swimming meet.

West Stokes claimed sportsmanship trophies in girls’ basketball, indoor girls’, indoor boys’, girls’ swimming, and wrestling.

Boys Basketball

Samuel Collins (NS) – Player of the Year

Isiah Lash (SS)

Barry Hairston Jr. (SS) – Tournament MVP

Will Greer (NS)

Jamison Wood (NS)

Ethan Moran (SS)

Jonah Fie (SS)

Camden Edmonds (WS)

Keyon Rawley (WS)

Bryson Bowman (WS)

Michael Mabe (NS) – HM

Larsen Gallimore (SS) – HM

Brendon Bradford (SS) – HM

Tyler Moran (WS) – HM

Dillon Stanley (WS) – HM

Girls Basketball

Ava Santoro (WS)

Mikayla Nixon (WS)

Caroline Mabe (NS)

Lexie Knight (NS)

Savannah Wilson (SS)

Jessica Beasley (WS) – HM

Kathryn Collins (NS) – HM

Gabbi Greer (NS) – HM

Sadie Knox (WS) – HM

Sage Stovall (SS) – HM

Rebecca Amos (SS) – HM

Boys Indoor Track & Field

Lane Stephens (NS)

David Lee Williams (NS)

Andrew Tynio (NS)

Micah Parker (SS)

Taylor Thornton (SS)

Ahiyason Bullard (WS)

Greg Grasso (WS) – Runner of the Year

Trevor Shiffert (WS)

Zeb Mathis (WS)

Blasie Dalton (WS)

Tate Dalton (WS)

Alex Wood (WS)

Caleb Wood (WS)

Chad Goodman (WS)

James Spainhour (WS)

Hunter Ramey (WS)

Girls Indoor Track

Cameron Bowles (WS)

Ryley Bowles (WS)

Millie McGee (WS)

Jessica Beasley (WS)

Mikayla Nixon (WS)

Heidi Porter (WS)

Maria Walton (WS)

Sadie Knox (WS)

Jeidiah Adu (WS) – Women’s Field Athlete of the Year

Olivia Goforth (WS)

Rachel Bingman (NS)

Jalee Brown (SS)

Boys Swimming

Luke Nickless (WS)

Blaise Dalton (WS)

Matthew Howell (WS)

Brayden Lapham (WS) – Conference Meet MVP

Griffin Sparks (WS)

Hannah Fulp (WS)

Girls Swimming

Gordon Grabbs (WS)

Kylie Holmes (WS)

Morgan Sargent (WS)

Catherine Harper (WS)

Wrestling

Cohen Jennings (SS)

Isaac Nelson (SS)

Alexander Thompson (WS)

Samuel Ramos (WS)

Noah Mitchell (SS) – HM

Justin Joyce (SS) – HM

