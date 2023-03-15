Cain signs with Hampden-Sydney

Mason with his parents, Brad and Rita Cain, and his twin sister Madison. Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193. West Stokes’ senior Mason Cain signed his letter-of-intent to play football at Hampden-Sydney College in front of family, friends, and coaches. Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

KING – West Stokes’ Mason Cain had plenty of options when deciding where he was going to play football at the next level. He had interest from multiple schools including Averett University, Guilford College, Methodist University, Greensboro College, Ferrum College, and N.C. Wesleyan University, but decided on Hampden-Sydney College.

“I’m felling accomplished and happy to see everyone here supporting me,” said the senior. “The atmosphere and their education are unmatched from anywhere I’ve been. If feel the degree really means something there. The home games are electric and the most people I’ve saw in a small stadium, I loved it. I can’t wait to play there.”

Cain helped the Wildcats reach the 2A state playoffs over the past two seasons. He recorded 854-yard passing and another 510-yards rushing on 117 carries. Cain rushed for six touchdowns and threw for another two. The quarterback threw for a career 1,709-yards and rushed for 1,014 with a combine 25 touchdowns.

He was tagged as Mid-State 2A Conference last season and was selected to the All-County team the past two years.

“Mason brings them (Hampden-Sydney) a lot of diversity on what he can do,” said coach Chris Johnson. “He is a versatile player, I don’t know where they are going to use him at, but they have a lot of choices because he can do everything on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. He is a guy that can do it all and is going to give you everything he has got.

“Mason, along with Dakota (Barker) and James (Spainhour) have been the heart and soul of this team and represented us as captains on the team. Mason has been a guy from day one that has missed zero workouts or zero practices. He is a dedicated player that bought into what we were trying to do.”

Cain is a member of Club Unify at West Stokes and is a member of the First Baptist Church Youth Group. He will in business while attending the school.

Mason is the son of Brad and Rita Cain of King.

“We are extremely proud of him,” said his father, Brad. “He definitely made the best choice education wise for him, without a doubt. Their education is unmatched on the places we visited. I believe he chose Hampden-Sydney for all the right reasons, the education will last him a lifetime.”

Hampden-Sydney College is a member of the Division III level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), primarily competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

