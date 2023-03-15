Lady Wildcats wins hit fest against Greyhounds

Junior Olivia Goforth earned the save against North Surry. Robert Money | The Stokes News Baylee Tilley gets a key hit in the third inning to help the Wildcats take a 3-0 lead over North Surry. Robert Money | The Stokes News Cameron Bowles recorded two hits and two stolen bases against North Surry. Robert Money | The Stokes News

TOAST – West Stokes took the lead in the top of the fifth inning and held off North Surry in a 10-8 non-conference win last Thursday. Both teams combined for 24 hits between them.

The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Cameron Bowles led the inning off with a hit and then moved to second on a stolen base. Olivia Goforth walked and then freshman Baylee Tilley roped a double down the leftfield line scoring both Bowles and Goforth. Tilley scored on a ground-out by Bailey Gentry giving the visitors a three-run cushion.

North Surry responded with three runs in their half of the inning and then tied it again in the fourth after the Wildcats had scored an unearned run in the top half of the fourth to take the lead again.

West Stokes took the lead for good in the fifth inning platting five runs. Sydney Holder led the inning off with a double and then pinch-runner Alyssa Sparks scored on Gentry’s single to right field. Haley Yates walked and then Ashlynn Cox doubled plating both Gentry and Yates. Bowles singled scoring Cox and then Goforth tripled scoring Bowles for the 9-4 advantage.

North Surry fought back and scored three runs in the sixth inning and another in the bottom of the seventh.

Holder earned the win from the circle with Goforth pitching the seventh to grab her first save on the season. Holder lasted four innings giving up three earned runs with five strikeouts and one walk. Sparks threw two inning of relief with two strikeouts and Goforth closed the game out with a strikeout.

The Wildcats scattered 10 hits in the game with Goforth and Gentry having two hits each. Bowles and Yates swiped two bases each with Goforth and Abbi Fulk taking one each.

Jaxie Draughn took the loss for North Surry. She lasted five innings allowing eight runs on nine hits and striking out three.

West Stokes….0 0 3 1 5 0 1 – 10 10 2

North Surry…..0 0 3 1 0 3 1 – 8 14 3

Winning pitcher: Sydney Holder (WS) – 4-innings, seven hits, four runs, three unearned runs, five strikeouts, and one walk.

Losing pitcher: Jaxie Draughn (NS) – 5-innings, nine hits, eight runs, six earned runs, three walks, and three strikeouts.

Leading hitters: Olivia Goforth (WS) 2-for-4, run, two RBIs, a walk, triple, and a stolen base; Bailey Gentry (WS) 2-for-4, run, and two RBIs; Jaxie Draughn 2-for-4, run, two RBIs, and a walk; Sadie Montgomery 2-for-4 and a RBI, and Gracie Bullins 3-for-4 and three runs scored.

