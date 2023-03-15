Lady Sauras jet to a 5-0 record

Mackenzie Smith belts an inside the park homerun against East Surry. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras’ Madison Wilson gets a hit against East Surry. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sophomore Tessa Brim had four hits and five stolen bases against Alleghany. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ softball team has improved to 5-0 with a 14-1 victory over East Surry last Wednesday, a 6-0 signature win against East Forsyth on Thursday, and its’ first Northwest 1A Conference win with a 28-0 smashing of Alleghany on Tuesday.

The Sauras jumped on East Surry with seven runs in the first inning, three in the second, and two more in the third before winning in the 10-run slaughter rule.

Emily Mitchell collected three hits and three RBIs against the Cardinals with Sydney Patterson, Ryleigh Pinnix, and Mackenzie Smith getting two hits and two RBIs each. Pinnix, Mitchell, and Smith smashed homeruns against East.

Mitchell pitched five innings earning her first win of the season. She allowed one run on three hits and striking out seven.

On Thursday against the Eagles, the Sauras platted four runs in the bottom of the first inning and scattered 10 hits in the game against the visitors.

The Sauras scored on an error, a single by Pinnix, and a sacrifice by Smith in the first inning.

Madison Wilson got the start from the rubber going seven innings, allowing zero runs on three hits and striking out 15.

Wilson went 3-for-4 with a run, a double, a triple, and a RBI and Tatumn Brim was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and a stolen base.

In the Sauras first conference win of the season against Alleghany came rather easily. The team collected 18 runs in the first inning, 10 more in the second, and won in a 15-run mercy-rule game.

The team belted out 19 hits with Tessa Brim going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Rebecca Amos, Addison Flynt, Patterson, Pinnix, Mitchell, and Smith recorded two hits each in the contest. Wilson and Haley Tyndall hit doubles, while Amos had a triple. The Sauras had 23 stolen bases in the game with Tessa Brim leading the way with five, her sister Tatumn had four, and Tyndall swiped three.

Mitchell earned another win from the circle pitching her first no-hitter of the season. She pitched three innings striking out six.

The Sauras will travel to Mount Airy (2-3) on Thursday and then host an all-important game against East Wilkes (5-0) on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in both games.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.