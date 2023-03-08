Stokes players tagged All-District

North Stokes’ Samuel Collins drives to the basket. Collins averaged over 20 points per game for the Vikings. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. prepares to shoot a free throw during a recent game. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras’ Isiah Lash goes up and scores over Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid in the second round of the state playoffs. Robert Money | The Stokes News

Four Stokes County basketball players were announced All-District 11 by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) that was voted on by the members of each district. The NCBCA has over 1,000 members and its schools are divided into 12 districts.

West Stokes’ junior Camden Edmonds was selected to the first team and was fourth overall in the voting. Edmonds broke a school record with 574 points in a season. He became the seventh player in school history to reach the 1,000 point plateau. Edmonds helped the Wildcats overcome a 0-5 start and finish second in the Mid-State 2A Conference and a second round playoff appearance.

Making the third team was North Stokes’ senior Samuel Collins and South Stokes’ junior duo of Barry Hairston Jr. and Isiah Lash.

Collins was 14th in voting and averaged 20 points per game for the Vikings. He was voted the Northwest 1A Player of the Year by the conference coaches. Collins helped North Stokes win the third most games (23) in school history. The Vikings finished as the regular season conference runner-up and the conference tournament runner-up. North Stokes advanced to the second round of the 1A playoffs.

Barry Hairston Jr., who was on the second team last season, was voted 11th overall slipping down to the third team. Teammate Isiah Lash made his first appearance on the All-District team by finishing right behind Hairston in the voting.

Hairston and Lash had phenomenal years and lead the Sauras to back-to-back Northwest 1A Conference Championships and tournament championships. Both were All-Conference and made the All-Tournament team with Hairston being named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Both players averaged nearly 14 points per contest and helped the Sauras to their deepest playoff run in school history. South advanced to the fourth round matching three other teams with a 25-5 overall record.

Other area players making the team were North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (2nd overall), James McCreary (3rd overall), and East Surry’s Jordan Davis (7th overall). North Surry coach Tyler Bentley was voted the District 11 Coach of the Year after leading the Greyhounds to a 27-2 mark and winning the conference and conference tournament championship.

