The article titled “It’s about the journey,” which ran in the March 1 print edition of The Stokes News, incorrectly stated that South Stokes’ trip to the Elite Eight this season was the boys team’s first in school history.

This year’s team did match the school’s deepest playoff run, however the Sauras have previously reached the fourth round of the State Playoffs. South Stokes most recently reached the fourth round in 2008-09.

