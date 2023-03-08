Sauras win first golf match of season

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes hosted it’s first men’s golf tournament of the season at Hemlock Golf Club on Monday and came away with a 15 stroke win over second place Rockingham County.

South Stokes freshman Sawyer Slate tied with Rockingham County’s Seth Cayton as the gold medalist with a score of 35 on nine holes played. Larsen Gallimore, last season’s golfer of the year, Keelan Robertson, and Chase Hall came in one stroke behind Slate at 36 and Noah Sparks shot a 39 and Cohen Jennings had 45.

West Stokes top golfers were Tatum North (43), Tyler Gordon (47), Weston Stover (54), Eli Stewart (54), Austin Bachelor (58), and Colton Krakenberg (59).

North Stokes competed with six golfer as well. Amos Stanbery had a 44, Jacob Powell 51, Jamison Wood, 51, Will Grier 53, Brandon Bourne 56, and Connor Mabe 59.

Team Scores were: South Stokes 143, Rockingham County 158, McMichael 196, West Stokes 198, and North Stokes 199.

Top 10 Individual Players

Sawyer Slate (SS) – 35

Seth Cayton (RC) – 35

Larsen Gallimore (SS) – 36

Keelan Robertson (SS) – 36

Chase Hall (SS) – 36

Noah Sparks (SS) – 39

Roman Jamison (RC) – 40

Colby Gunter (RC) – 41

Isaiah Valdez (RC) – 42

Tatum North (WS) – 43

Ryder Wilmoth (RC) – 43

