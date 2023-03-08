South Stokes basketball makes an impact

The Sauras wore t-shirts made by one of the players grandmother that said “Let Me Tell You About My Jesus”. Robert Money | The Stokes News The South Stokes mens’ basketball team prayed before every game before starting their pregame warmups. Robert Money | The Stokes News

Yes, its’ true that South Stokes had one of the most impressive men’s basketball season in school history, but it was how they did it that touched many lives across the Northwest 1A Conference area, including mine.

As some of you may know, if you came to a South Stokes home game this year, you heard and seen something that was different throughout the entire country. The Sauras donned warm-up shirts that said, “Let Me Tell You About My Jesus”, and prayed before staring their pregame warm-up music that included song titles named: “My Jesus”, “Gospel Song”, and “House of the Lord”. The gym honestly sounded like a concert with everyone happy and singing from both the home and visitor sides!

“It was the guys idea,” said Sauras’ coach Jason Clark. “One of the kid’s grandmother had some t-shirts made and the guys wanted to wear them during warmups. It was “ALL” them. Each player has their own unique thing that they bring to the team, but this is the example they wanted to set for our community as a whole.”

Stokes County’s Superintendent Dr. Bradley Rice commented on his Facebook that, “As good as they (South Stokes) play basketball, the pre-game warm-up is my favorite part of the game.” He even created the same play-list to play at his house.

The warmup as a whole has been a true testimony. Several team members occasionally attend The Well on the Saturday nights where UIC (United in Christ) Community youth meetings are held. Some of the team members testified as what an amazing thing it has been.

When the team visited East Wilkes in late January, a dad walked up to the team and thanked them for playing that song (My Jesus) at their home games. He said that when the East Wilkes played South Stokes in December, his daughter heard that song and then said she wanted to be saved and become a follower of Jesus.

Former Stokes News editor Leslie Bray Brewer said it best on her Facebook page that you don’t know what seeds you are planting by your obedience. The boys’ team felt to choose that particular song to give glory to Jesus, and a soul was saved because of it.

As the Walnut Cove Community has conveyed, the team may have fallen short of their goal of winning a state championship, but the season has meant much more to so many people. Thank you, Sauras, for using the platform to remind us that some things are bigger than basketball!

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.