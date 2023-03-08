North Stokes cheer brings home titles

The North Stokes Cheerleaders participated at the 2023 CCA National cheer competition in Fayetteville this past weekend. They won titles in these competitions: 2023 National Grand Champion School Varsity Traditional Co-Ed, 2023 National Champions Varsity Game Time Co-Ed and 2023 National Champion School Varsity Traditional Co-Ed, and 2nd place finishes for Stunt Group and Trio teams.

Competition team members: Lauren Parrish, Sienna Martin, Samira Holt, Jennifer Southard, Autumn Bennett, Paisley Heath, Emma Mabe, Payton France, and Lyndsey Parrish.