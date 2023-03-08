Bennett leads North Stokes past McMichael

Blaze Lawson pitched a 2-hit, 15 strikeout performance against Polk County. Mandee Bennett | For The Stokes News Leadoff hitter, Brandon Shemo gets a lead from first base against Polk County. Mandee Bennett | For The Stokes News Elijah Whicker collected two hits and a RBI in the Vikings 7-1 win over Polk County. Mandee Bennett | For The Stokes News

MADISON – North Stokes gained an early led against McMichael on Monday behind the hot bats of Bryson Bennett and Brandon Shemo. Bennett earned the 7-3 win from the circle with six strikeouts and two walks over 6.1 innings.

The Vikings tallied three runs in the second inning on a two-RBI double by Shemo and then a single by Bennett scoring Shemo.

McMichael bounced back in the bottom half of the second inning with one run, but the Mean Green offense plated three more runs in the third.

Jackson Lester was hit by a pitch to start the inning and then moved to second on a single by Cash Dalton. Michael Frye doubled to right field pushing Lester home and moving Dalton to third. Carl Hylton walked loading the bases for Paxton Lawson. Lawson hit a sacrifice fly to left field scoring Dalton and then Shemo singled plating Hylton for the 6-1 advantage.

The Vikings scattered 10 hits in the game with Shemo and Bennett collecting multiple hits in the contest. Shemo was 3-for-5 at the plate and Bennett was 2-for-3. Kristian Scaled led the Phoenix with two hits in three at bats.

Blaze Lawson pitched a gem on Saturday with a 7-1 victory over Polk County in Danbury. Lawson gave up two hits, no earned runs, and collected 15 strikeouts in the dominant performance. His strikeouts were the last 15 outs in the game.

Elijah Whicker and Dalton led the Vikings with two hits at the plate. Each had an RBI with Whicker scoring two runs, and Dalton one.

The Vikings improved to 3-2 overall with a 14-2 win over Oak Ridge Military Academy on Tuesday. North Stokes will host a double-header against N.C. Leadership Academy (3-0) and Langtree Charter (1-3) on Thursday, March 9 at home. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Box Score vs. McMichael (7-3)

North Stokes…0 3 3 0 1 0 0 – 7 10 3

McMichael……0 1 2 0 0 0 0 – 3 4 2

Winning pitcher: Bennett – 4-Hits, 3-runs, 1-earned run, 6-strikeouts, and 2-walks. Leading hitters: Shemo 3-for-5, 3-RBIs; Bennett 2-for-3, 2-RBIs, 2-walks

Box Score vs. Polk County (7-1)

Polk County….0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 2 0

North Stokes…1 0 0 0 5 1 x – 7 9 1

Winning pitcher: Lawson – 2-hits, 1-run, no earned runs, and 15 strikeouts.

Leading hitters: Whicker 2-for-3, a walk, two runs, RBI; Dalton 2-for-4, a run, and RBI

Records: North Stokes 3-2; Polk County 2-1; McMichael 0-2

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.