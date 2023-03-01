To little to late

Jamison Wood drives to the basketball against the Bulldogs. Penny Parrish | For The Stokes News Senior Michael Mabe attempts a free throw against Thomasville. Penny Parrish | For The Stokes News Will Greer finished the game against Thomasville with 13 points and six rebounds. Penny Parrish | For The Stokes News Viking coach David Anderson led the Vikings to the third best record in school history with a 23-5 mark. Penny Parrish | For The Stokes News

THOMASVILLE – North Stokes outscored No. 5 Thomasville by 19 points in the second half, but their come-back came up short in the 69-63 loss to the Bulldogs in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs on Thursday.

“Early in the game our shots were weak and they got out in transition and scored some easy buckets,” said North Stokes coach David Anderson. “We went full-court press in the second half, got some turnovers, forced some quick shots, and it allowed us to get back in the game. We had a chance to cut it to two points late in the game, but threw the ball way.”

Thomasville sprinted to a quick start and outscored the No. 12 Vikings 23-10 in the first quarter behind Bryce McCoy’s nine points.

The Bulldogs continued its’ hot hand in the second period with McCoy adding seven more points. Thomasville led by as many as 27 points before settling for a 42-17 halftime advantage.

The Vikings outscored Thomasville 14-11 in the third quarter, but their best was yet to come. North turned the defensive pressure up and tallied 32 points in the fourth quarter alone. Samuel Collins, the Northwest 1A Player of the Year, scored 15 of his 24 points in the second half and helped the Vikings cut the score to 67-63 with the chance to trim it to two points, but the turnover and two free throws by Thomasville sealed the deal and sent the Bulldogs to the third round.

“I’m very proud of this team,” added Anderson. “We were picked to finish close to last, but instead, we finished with the third best record in school history. I can’t say enough about this team. It was a special season, a great season. They played unselfishly and with a lot of heart.”

Will Greer contributed 13 points and six rebounds, and seniors Michael Mabe and Jamison Wood ended their careers with 10 and nine points. Wood led the team with eight rebounds and six assists.

North Stokes completed its’ season at 23-6 overall and 10-2 in league play. They finished in second place and as conference tournament runners-up. Thomasville (24-6) was eliminated in the next round against Bishop McGuinness (24-5) 65-60. The Villains advanced to the final four with a 58-54 win over No. 1 Mountain Heritage. They will play Eastern Randolph (28-2) in the West Finals.

North Stokes – 10, 7, 14, 32 = 63

Thomasville – 23, 19, 11, 16 = 69

NS – Brandon Shemo 7, Jamison Wood 9, Samuel Collins 24, Michael Mabe 10, Will Greer 13

TH – Janhri Luckey 8, Malachi Knight 5, Jonathan Gladden 15, Bryce McCoy 25, Elliot Graham 2, Jalen Thomas 2, Dameyon Gathings 4, Jaylen Henry 6, Gary Pemberton 2

