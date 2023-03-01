Lady Vikings completed successful season

Lexie Knight led the Vikings in scoring this season with almost 11 points a game. Robert Money | The Stokes News Point guard Caroline Mabe directs the Vikings during a half-court set against rival South Stokes at the end of the season. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings’ Scott Smith watches his team play during a recent game. Smith helped the Vikings to 17 wins on the season. Robert Money | The Stokes News Freshman Gabbi Greer was instrumental in helping North Stokes win 17 games this season with an average of 10 points per contest. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KERNERSVILLE – North Stokes girls’ basketball team completed its’ most successful season in over two decades with a 54-14 loss to Bishop McGuinness in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs on Thursday.

“I wished we could have competed better with Bishop tonight,” said Viking coach Scott Smith. “We still have some work to do, but the girls played hard and set a new precedence for our program. We were blessed with quite a memorable year.”

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness tallied 24 points in the first quarter and 11 more in the second to hold a comfortable 35-8 lead at the half. The Villains’ Tate Chappell scored 13 points in the first quarter and totaled 15 for the half.

North Stokes only scored three field goals in the game and was 7-for-18 from the free throw line.

Chappell end the game with 21 points and Adebide Jernigan added 13 for the Villains. Gabbi Greer led No. 18 North Stokes with seven points.

“North Stokes basketball was successful because the girls were unselfish and they enjoyed playing together,” added Smith. “We hope to continue our success next season. We will miss our four seniors (Lydia Cook, Kathryn Collins, Mallory Briggs, Tela Wright) and their commitment to the program.”

The Vikings finished the season 17-11 overall and third in the Northwest 1A Conference with an 8-4 record. Bishop McGuinness improved to 26-4 overall and advanced to the final four with a 56-42 win over Cherokee (26-4) on Tuesday.

North Stokes – 2, 6, 3, 4 = 14

Bishop McGuinness – 24, 11, 15, 4 = 54

NS – Caroline Mabe 1, Kinley Mabe 4, Lexie Knight 1, Gabbi Greer 7, Tela Wright 1

BM – Jenna Moore 2, Charley Chappell 2, Adebide Jernigan 13, Tate Chappell 21, Katie Denl 4, Gracie Harreman 4, Isabella Ross 5, Morgan Aho 1, Olivia Stone 2

