Lady Wildcats eliminated in semifinals

The Wildcats’ Mikayla Nixon drives past a Red Raider opponent. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Sadie Knox (5) attempts a jump shot against Andrews during the conference tournament. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

WALKERTOWN – West Stokes’ girls’ basketball team was beaten 44-24 by No. 1 seed T.W. Andrews in the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament semifinals last week, which ultimately ended its’ season with no state playoff berth.

The Wildcats fell behind early in the first quarter and trailed 25-12 at the half. Senior Ava Santoro led West Stokes with seven points in the first half.

Andrews’ defense held the Cats to three points in the third quarter and extended its advantage to 32-15 entering the fourth.

Meg White paced the Wildcats with eight points, Jessica Beasley and Santoro had seven each, and Kathryn Davis added two points.

Nijayah Towers led the Red Raiders with 17 points with five coming from the free throw line.

West Stokes ended its’ season at 7-17 under first year coach, Julie Gammons, and finished fourth in the conference standings with a 5-7 mark. The Wildcats say goodbye to three seniors, Mikayla Nixon, Sadie Knox, and Santoro.

T.W. Andrews finished 20-4 during the regular season with a 12-0 record in league play. The Red Raiders played Maiden (12-14) in the first round of the state 2A playoffs on Tuesday.

Scoring Summary (free throws)

West Stokes 5 7 3 9 – 24

T.W. Andrews 15 10 7 12 – 44

West Stokes: Meg White 8 (2-4), Ava Santoro 7 (1-2), Kathryn Davis 2 (0-0), Jessica Beasley 7 (3-4). Totals 24 (6-10); 3-pointers (0).

T.W. Andrews: Jurnee Flowers 2 (0-0), Alex Belton 3 (1-3), Nijayah Townes 17 (5-5), Anasia Holmes 5 (0-0), Heaven Briggs 5 (1-2), Janiya Milligan 2 (0-0), Jayda Butler 4 (0-0), Jahniya Butler 3 (1-3), Sanal Johnson 3 (0-2). Totals 44 (8-15); 3-pointers (4) – Townes (2), Holmes, Johnson.

Final Mid-State 2A Conference Regular Season Standings

1. T.W. Andrews 20-4 (12-0)

2. McMichael 15-9 (9-3)

3. Reidsville 12-11 (8-5)

4. West Stokes 7-17 (5-7)

5. Walkertown 11-10 (5-7)

6. North Forsyth 6-16 (4-9)

7. Morehead 4-18 (0-12)

