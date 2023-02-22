Greer’s double-double advances Vikings in the state playoffs

The Vikings’ Hunter Shelton (32) and Brandon Shemo (2) surround a NCLA player as he tries to scores. Robert Money | The Stokes News Samuel Collins added 22 points against the Falcons. Robert Money | The Stokes News Viking coach David Anderson is two wins away from 300 career wins. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY – Coming off a disappointing loss in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship game against rival South Stokes, the Vikings ran past the North Carolina Leadership Academy on Tuesday 79-56 in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A State playoffs. Junior Will Greer scored a career high with 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win. Coach David Anderson is two victories away from securing his 300th career win, all at North Stokes.

“I was really pleased with how we came out and started the game,” said Anderson. “Will (Greer) was really good for us tonight. We need to buckle down on the defensive side, if we want to make a run in the playoffs though.”

The Vikings dominated from start to finish and never trailed in the game against the Falcons and led by as many as 26 points (77-51) in the victory.

Leading 3-2, North Stokes went on a 15-2 run and led 30-15 after the first quarter. Greer totaled 13 points in the first quarter including a game-opening three-pointer from the left wing.

The Falcons closed the gap at 36-30 on some hot shooting from behind the arc, but the Vikings quickly recovered and ended the half on an 8-1 run giving them a 44-31 advantage at the half.

Leadership Academy hung around in the early part of the second half and outscored North Stokes 15-13 in the third period. The fourth quarter was another story for the Mean Green. They poured in 22 fourth quarter points and blew the game open late.

The Vikings were 27-of-43 inside the three-point line but was only 3-of-18 beyond it. The home team forced 14 turnovers, doubled the Falcons in rebounding at 45 to 21, and made more free throws (16-of-24) than Leadership Academy (5-of-9) attempted. North Stokes passed the ball well with 18 assists on 30 made baskets.

Helping Greer was Samuel Collins, the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year, with 22 points and five assists. Greer led the team in rebounds, but senior Jamison Wood was a close second with 10.

Caden Raker led the Falcons with 15 points with 12 coming from behind the arc. He was plagued with early foul trouble before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

North Stokes improves to 23-5 and will travel to No. 5 seed Thomasville (23-5) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs beat Piedmont Community Charter School (15-12) in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday 77-55.

Scoring Summary (free throws)

N.C. Leadership Academy 15 16 15 10 – 56

North Stokes 30 14 13 22 – 79

N.C. Leadership Academy: Cade Shoemaker 5 (1-4), Caden Ryker 15 (1-1), Landon Burleyson 9 (1-2), Caleb Foster 8 (0-0), Graham Hronich 2 (2-2), Will Martin 14 (0-0), Lucas Blakely 3 (0-0). Totals 56 (5-9); 3-pointers (6) – Ryler (3), Burleyson (2), Blakely.

North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 2 (0-1), Jamison Wood 6 (1-2), Samuel Collins 22 (3-4), Amos Stanbery 2 (0-0), Cole Hicks 3 (1-2), Michael Mabe 8 (2-4), Will Greer 36 (9-11). Totals 79 (16-24); 3-pointers (3) – Wood, Collins, Greer.

Records: North Stokes (23-5), N.C. Leadership Academy (15-10)

