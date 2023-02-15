Stokes County Athletes compete at 1A/2A Indoor State Championships

Greg Grasso races in the 3200 meters at the 1A/2A State Indoor Track Championships. Cory Smith | The News South Stokes Jalee Brown and Coach Anthony Smith at the state championships. Cory Smith | The News The Wildcats James Spainhour throws the shot put during the 1A/2A Indoor State Championships. Cory Smith | The News Jedidiah Adu competes in the high jump for West Stokes. Cory Smith | The News

WINSTON-SALEM – North, South, and West Stokes indoor track athletes competed in the NCHSAA 1A/2A Indoor Track State Championships at the JDL Fast Track on Saturday.

The Wildcats had six individuals and one relay team to compete, the Vikings with two individuals, and the Sauras with one running in two different events.

North Stokes David Lee Williams had the highest finish in the county with a bronze medal in the pole vault. The sophomore jumped 13-00.00 in the finals. Teammate Andrew Tyno finished tied for eighth with West Stokes Tate Dalton with a jump of 10-06.00. The jump was Dalton’s personal best record (PR). Tate’s twin brother Blaise was 15th and tied is PR with a jump of 10-00.

Senior James Spainhour finished 19th in the shot put with a PR throw of 41-04. Hunter Ramey was 21st with a toss of 40-02, missing his PR by one inch.

Indoor Mid-State 2A Runner of the Year, Greg Grasso, was 15th in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:27.88 and the Wildcats’ Jedidiah Adu was 11th in the high jump with a height of 4-04.

The Wildcats’ 4×800 meter relay team placed seventh with a time of 9:03.19. The team included Zeb Mathis, Trevor Shiffert, Chad Goodman, and Grasso.

South Stokes Jalee Brown was fifth in the 55 meter dash with a time of 7.29. She had a time of 7.3 in the prelims and came in fourth place. In the 300 meter raced she was 12th with a time of 44.12.

Women Team Top 5 Rankings: 1) Swain County 83.5, 2) Cummings 61, 3) Mountain Island Charter School 40.5, 4) Albemarle 36, 5) Salisbury 33, and 35) South Stokes 4.

Men’s Team Top 5 Rankings: 1) East Burke 48, 2), Union Academy 43, 3) Cummings 32, 4) T.W. Andrews 31, 5)Owen 28, 28) North Stokes 6.33. and West Stokes 42nd 2.33

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.