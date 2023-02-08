Sauras clinch back-to-back titles

North Stokes’ Samuel Collins drives to the basket. Robert Money | The Stokes News Jonah Fie connects on one of his four three-pointers in the game against North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Barry Hairston Jr. (1) and North Stokes’ Michael Mabe (34) looks towards the action. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sauras’ coach Jason Clark coached his team to back-to-back conference championships. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings’ David Anderson helped his team to a 20-win season. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUTCOVE – South Stokes men’s basketball team won its’ second straight Northwest 1A Conference Championship on Tuesday with a 65-57 victory over county-rival North Stokes. Forward Isiah Lash paced the Sauras with 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Vikings’ Will Greer also registered a double-double in the loss with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“I’m very proud of these young men,” said Sauras’ coach Jason Clark. “They have worked very hard together to get to this point as a team. They have accomplished something that hasn’t been done since 1966 and that’s winning back-to-back conference titles.”

Samuel Collins opened the game with a three-pointer for the Vikings and the visitors ended the quarter winning 11-8 after a great defensive effort between both teams.

Michael Mabe stretched the Viking advantage to 13-8 and then buckets by Collins and Jamison Wood gave North its’ largest lead of the game at 17-10.

Ethan Moran ignited a 9-1 run over the next three minutes to help the Sauras take its’ first lead of the game at 19-18 on a scored by Lash. The Vikings regained the lead on an offensive rebound by Greer and extended it to 21-19 on Wood’s free throw, but Jonah Fie’s three-pointer and a quick two by last year’s reigning conference player of the year, Barry Hairston Jr., gave South a 24-21 edge at halftime.

Leading 26-25 early in the second half, Fie connected on a three-pointer and then the next time down court he was fouled while attempting another shot beyond the arc. He made all three free throws and the Sauras’ lead bloomed to 32-25 forcing North Stokes into a timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Mean Green went on a 12-point run that was started with Brandon Shemo’s three-pointer. Shemo added another shot from behind the long-distance line and then points by Mabe, Collins, and Greer gave the visitors a five point advantage at 37-32.

Fie closed the game to 37-35 on one of his four three-pointers in the game and then added a two-pointer knotting the game at 37-37. The game was tied again at 39-39 before South ended the quarter on a 5-0 run giving them a 44-39 edge entering the final eight minutes of play.

South Stokes pushed its’ lead to nine points on two different occasions early in the fourth quarter and then held their largest lead of the game at 57-46 on a three-pointer by Moran with four minutes to play.

Greer added three free throws and an inside score and then after Hairston’s dunk, the Vikings had back-to-back steals by Collins cutting the score to 59-55 with 2:27 to play. Another take away from North gave them a chance to cut it to two points, but the missed layup turned into Moran making one of two from the charity stripe. Another basket by Collins cut it to 60-57 with 1:30 to play, but multiple turnovers by the Vikings in the final minutes and Lash and Hairston’s made free throws iced the game away for the Sauras.

“Our goal every year is to be in the position to win a conference championship,” said Vikings’ coach David Anderson. “We had our opportunities, but we made too many mistakes and didn’t rebound the ball very well. I can’t fault our kids effort, they played very hard and I’m proud of them.”

Fie led the Sauras with a game-high 19 points with Hairston adding 12. Collins paced the Vikings with 18 points and Wood finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

South Stokes improves to 19-4 overall and 11-0 in league play with its last regular season game scheduled against Elkin on Friday. North Stokes ended its regular season at 20-4 and 10-2 in conference play securing the second spot entering the conference tournament next week.

Scoring Summary (free throws)

North Stokes 11 10 18 18 – 57

South Stokes 8 16 20 21 – 65

North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 6 (0-0), Jamison Wood 13 (2-4), Samuel Collins 18 (0-1), Michael Mabe 9 (1-3), Will Greer 11 (3-6). Totals 57 (6-14); 3-pointers (5) – Shemo (2), Wood, Collins (2).

South Stokes: Korrin N’Diaye 2 (0-0), Barry Hairston Jr. 12 (2-2), Branden Bradford 2 (0-0), Isiah Lash 16 (1-6), Ethan Moran 12 (2-5), Jonah Fie 19 (4-4), Carson White (2-2). Totals 65 (11-19); 3-pointers (6) – Lash, Moran (2), Fie (3).

Records: South Stokes 19-4 (11-0); North Stokes 20-4 (10-2)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.