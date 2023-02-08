Brim finds a good fit with Patrick & Henry CC

The Sauras Tatumn Brim with her parents Richard and Hope Brim. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Tatumn Brim signs her letter-of-intent to play softball at Patrick & Henry Community College in front of family, coaches, and school administration. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes’ Tatumn Brim reached a decision on where she would play softball next spring. The senior signed her letter-of-intent to play with nearby Patrick & Henry Community College.

“I’m very excited,” said the infielder. “I love the fact that it’s close to home! I love the small family atmosphere and how everyone already feels like family. I felt very at home and I’m excited about playing the next two years for (Coach) Robbi Campbell and the rest of the team.”

Brim helped the Sauras to an overall 21-8 record and a third place finish in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 9-5 mark. The team won the conference tournament championship and reached the NCHSAA State 1A West Regionals where the team lost to eventual state champion South Stanly. She had a season .361 on base percentage with 14 RBIs, four doubles, two triples, and one homerun.

“I think going to Patrick Henry will be good for her,” said Saura coach Rick Mchone. “She will do a good job there. The coaches are good people, and they will take care of her.

“She is a heck of a second baseman and a very humble player, probably one of the best athletes on the team. She can cover a lot of ground between the bases and is a good fit up the middle with Sydney (Patterson) at shortstop. Tatumn has a strong arm and could play any position in the infield.”

Tatumn also played volleyball for four seasons and helped the Lady Sauras reach the third round of the state 1A playoffs last fall. She earned two years on the All-County team and has been recognized as conference honorable mention.

The student athlete was a Junior Marshall, and a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and her youth group at Cross Road Community Church. She is also the recipient of the Consumer Service Award. Tatumn played travel softball for Carolina Cardinals – Cole. Brim will major in the Physical Therapy Assistant program while at Patrick & Henry.

She is the daughter of Hope and Richard Brim of Danbury.

“I’m really good with her choice because now she will be able to stay at home and commute back and forth,” said Tatumn’s mother Hope with a smile. “I’m not really losing her, yet. God gives you signs, and she listened and saw those. We told her after her tours of the schools she visited, she would get that feeling and when she knew it was right. It really do seem to be one big family at Patrick & Henry.”

Patrick & Henry Community College competes in the Carolina Junior College Conference of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.