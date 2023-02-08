Lady Wildcats captures big home win

Senior Mikayla Nixon was a point and rebound away from a double-double. She finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING – Despite committing 34 turnovers in the game against Reidsville, West Stokes had strong performances from all five starters in the teams 48-39 upset win over the Rams on Friday.

Sadie Knox (16 points) and Meg White (10 points) scored in double figures, Ava Santoro (12) and Jessica Beasley (11) hit the double digit mark in rebounds, and starting point guard, Mikayla Nixon, barely missed her first career double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

Trailing 8-5, the Lady Cats went on an eight point run midway through the first quarter from four different players and took a 13-8 lead after the opening period and a 22-19 advantage at the break.

West Stokes outscored the Rams 14-7 in the third quarter making 10-of-12 free throws.

The Wildcats shot well from the free throw line making 18-of-22, while the Rams were 9-of-24. West also controlled the boards with 38 rebounds, 18 more than the visitors.

West Stokes (6-15, 5-6) improved its’ chances of making the state playoffs with the win over Reidsville (8-15, 5-5) and moved to within a half game of third place.

Scoring Summary (free throws)

Reidsville 8 11 7 13 – 39

West Stokes 13 9 14 12 – 48

Reidsville: Gracious Wise 15 (3-7), Mariah Wilson 2 (2-4) Alyssa Wicker 2 (2-2), Lea Miller 4 (0-4), Vichaiyah Slade 11 (1-3), Morgan Hooper 5 (1-4). Totals 39 (9-24); 3-pointers (6) – Wise (4), Slade (2).

West Stokes: Meg White 10 (6-6), Ava Santoro 4 (0-0), Sadie Knox 16 (7-10), Mikayla Nixon 9 (5-6), Kathryn Davis 4 (0-0), Reese Hall 3 (0-0), Jessica Beasley 2 (0-0). Totals 48 (18-22); 3-pointers (2) – Knox, Hall.

Records: West Stokes 6-15 (5-6); Reidsville 8-10 (5-5)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.