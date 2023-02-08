Turning another Page

The Wildcats’ Kirstyn Page with her parents Stephanie and Jason Page. Robert Money | The Stokes News West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page signs her letter-of-intent to play golf at Pfeiffer University in front of family, coach, and school administration. Robert Money | The Stokes News

King – West Stokes’ Kirstyn Page signed her letter-of-intent to play golf at Pfeiffer University after considering the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and Lenoir-Rhyne University for academic purposes.

“I feel good about my decision and very excited for next year,” said Kirstyn. The past four years have gone by very fast, and I expect the time between now and next fall to be very fast too.

“Pfeiffer was the school that had everything that I wanted to do school wise and then a perfect way for me to also do golf. It just all fell into place. I think Pfeiffer has a good balance between golf and school, and that’s exactly what I was looking for.”

Page helped her team win four consecutive conference championships, two in the Western Piedmont 2A and two in the Mid-State 2A. She was tagged as the golfer of the year in each of her four years and was the medal winner in the conference meet.

The senior qualified for the 1A/2A Central Regional and the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship four times. Kirstyn finished second in the regional last season and third during her junior year. In her four appearances in the state tournament she finished in the top nine each year with her highest mark during her junior year at third.

“Kirstyn is one of those young ladies that a coach rarely has,” said Wildcat coach Jeff Robertson. “She loves the game and is one that loves to come to practice and wants to play. We would play (golf) and practice and then after everyone left, she would want to practice some more. There were many nights that I didn’t get home until late.

“Her choice of Pfeiffer is the best fit for her. She loves that small school feeling. I meet the coach a couple of years ago and he will be a great fit for her.”

Page is a co-founder and member of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Club, a member of the National Honor Society, and the youth group at Freedom Baptist Church in Rural Hall.

Kirstyn will major in physiology with a possible double major in communication while enrolled at Pfeiffer.

She is the daughter of Stephanie and Jason Page of King.

“I’m very excited for her, she has worked really hard for this,” said her mother, Stephanie. “She fell in love with Pfeiffer the first time we went and the programs, so I’m excited for her. We liked the personalization of the visit. It’s small and it will fit Kirstyn’s likes, with access to teachers, counselors, just a lot help she will be able to get. A smaller community-school will best fit her personality.”

Pfeffer University is a member of the USA South Athletic Conference and plays at the Division III level.

