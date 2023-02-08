Mabe paces Lady Vikings over Sauras

North Stokes Gabbi Greer (20) drives towards the basket with Abby Cain guarding her. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes’ Sage Stovall directs the action against rival North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News The Vikings Caroline Mabe focuses in on making a free throw against rivl Robert Money | The Stokes News The Sauras Savannah Wilson led her team with 12 points. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALNUTCOVE – Sophomore Caroline Mabe led all scorers with 19 points on Tuesday and helped North Stokes breeze by county-rival South Stokes 56-29 to close out its’ regular season on a high note.

“Caroline played well and we need that effort in order for us to be successful,” noted Vikings’ coach Scott Smith. “I thought we played good fundamental basketball tonight. We made the extra pass and hit some shots. Our girls played hard, and the effort was there.”

The first quarter was close, but the Vikings never trailed after Kathryn Collins opened the game on her first two points. Up 8-7, Tela Wright scored the games next five points and then a score by Lexie Knight and a free throw by Kinley Mabe, and Caroline Mabe’s bucket pushed the visitors advantage to 18-7. Savannah Wilson’s long-distance shot and Rebecca Amos’ jump-shot closed the gap to 18-12 after the first quarter.

Sage Stovall and Olivia Amos’ scores shrunk the Vikings’ margin to 18-16, but then North reeled off 13 straight points to pull away and led 31-16 at the half.

The Lady Vikings added the first four points of the third quarter and pushed its’ lead to 35-16 before South closed the distance at 39-25 entering the fourth quarter.

North Stokes continued its strong play in the last period and outscored the Sauras 17-4 and led the game from start to finish.

The Vikings outrebounded the Sauras 31-27 and forced 22 turnovers.

Lydia Cook led North Stokes with seven rebounds. Greer added 11 points with Collins contributing eight. Wilson paced the Sauras with 12 points and Tyla Whitehead led the team with nine rebounds.

North Stokes completed its regular season at 15-9 overall and 8-4 in Northwest 1A Conference play. The Sauras dropped to 8-13 and 3-8 and are scheduled to play their last game of the season against Elkin on Friday.

Scoring Summary (free throws)

North Stokes 18 13 8 17 – 56

South Stokes 12 4 9 4 – 29

North Stokes: Carolina Mabe 19 (3-4), Kinley Mabe 1 (1-2), Lexie Knight 4 (0-0), Lydia Cook 2 (0-0), Gabbi Greer 11 (1-2), Kathryn Collins 8 (0-0), Leigha Wyrick 6 (1-2), Tela Wright 5 (0-1). Totals 56 (6-11); 3-pointers (2) – Wyrick, Wright.

South Stokes: Savannah Wilson 12 (0-2), Tyla Whitehead 2 (0-1), Olivia Amos 2 (0-0), Rebecca Amos 6 (0-0), Sage Stovall 7 (1-2). Totals 29 (1-5); 3-pointers (2) – Wilson (2).

Records: South Stokes 8-13 (3-8); North Stokes 15-9 (8-4)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.