Wildcats edge Red Raiders

The Wildcats’ Keyon Rawley scored a career-high 27 points against the Red Raiders. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Bryson Bowman contributed 12 points and six rebound versus High Point Andrews. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING – West Stokes narrowly defeated T.W. Andrews 59-56 on Wednesday in a pivotal Mid-State 2A Conference game.

Junior Camden Edmonds added his 1,000th career points in the first quarter becoming the seventh Wildcat to accomplish the milestone since the school opened in the 1999-00 school year.

It was a close game, with nine lead changes throughout the game. Edmonds broke a 40-40 tie at the beginning of the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats a lead they would never relinquish.

West Stokes trailed 24-22 at halftime, but went on an 8-0 run to begin the second half and took a six point advantage. The fourth quarter was the best for the Wildcats as they scored 19 points in the period. The largest Wildcat lead in the game was seven points.

Keyon Rawley scored 27 points to lead the Cats. The team was 21-of-27 from inside the three point line and converted 14 free throws in the contest. Edmonds finished with 20 points and Bowman pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds. Woodrow Jackson chipped in 12 points to lead the Raiders.

With the win, the Wildcats move into second place in the conference with a one game lead over the Raiders in the loss column. West Stokes is 12-8 overall and 8-2 in league play, while Andrews dropped to 12-7 and 5-3.

West Stokes will host first place Reidsville (14-0, 7-0) on Friday at 8 p.m.

Scoring Summary (free throws)

T.W. Andrews 12 12 16 16 – 56

West Stokes 10 12 18 19 – 59

T.W. Andrews: John Shearin 2 (0-1), Woodrow Jackson 12 (3-5), Jayden Davis 8 (0-0), Corey Pate 15 (3-4), Jaylen Bennett 4 (2-2), Keyshawn Gunthrop 7 (0-0), Chauncey Miller 8 (2-2). Totals 56 (10-14); 3-pointers (2) – Jackson, Gunthrop.

West Stokes: Keyon Rawley 27 (8-12), Camden Edmonds 20 (6-8), Bryson Bowman 12 (0-2). Totals 59 (14-22); 3-pointers (1) – Rawley.

Mid-State 2A Standings (2A West State Rankings)

1. Reidsville (14-0, 7-0) No. 2

2. West Stokes (12-8, 8-2) No. 13

3. T.W. Andrews (12-7, 5-3) No. 10

4. Walkertown (9-10, 5-4) No. 20

5. Morehead (12-5, 4-5) No. 16

6. McMichael (5-12, 0-7)

7. North Forsyth (3-15, 0-8)

