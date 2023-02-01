Fulp, Lapham named Mid-State 2A Swimmers of the Year

Junior Hannah Fulp swims during the Mid-State 2A Conference Meet. Fulp shares Swimmer of the Year honors in the conference. Robert Money | The Stokes News Blaise Dalton prepares to swim the backstroke during the Mid-State 2A Conference Meet. Robert Money | The Stokes News Gordan Grabs picked up an individual conference championship in the 500 Yard Freestyle event at the Mid-State 2A Conference Meet. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes coach Justine Luzwick is in her first year of coaching both the boys and girls teams. Luzwick was the boys coach last season earning coach of the year honors. Robert Money | The Stokes News

EDEN-MOREHEAD – West Stokes’ junior Hannah Fulp and sophomore Brayden Lapham earned Co-Mid-State 2A Conference Swimmers of the Year in Wednesday’s league meet at the Morehead YMCA.

Six of the seven conference members participated with both Wildcat teams coming in second place. Host Morehead won the boys and girls conference championship dethroning the West Stokes teams from last year. The Panthers win broke a five-year streak by the Lady Wildcats.

Catherine Harper (100 yard breaststroke), Gordon Grabs (500 yard freestyle), and Hannah Fulp (100 backstroke) all won gold medals for the Lady Cats in their respected events. Brayden Lapham (100 yard butterfly, 500 yard freestyle, 400 yard freestyle relay), Griffin Sparks (400 yard freestyle relay), Luke Nickless (200 yard freestyle, 400 yard freestyle relay), and Matthew Howell (400 yard freestyle relay) also won first place medals.

Winning silver medals were Grabs (200 Yard Individual Medley, 200 Yard Individual Medley Relay), Fulp (100 Yard Backstroke, 200 Yard Individual Medley Relay, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay), Kylie Holmes (100 Yard Butterfly, 200 Yard Medley Relay, 200 Yard Individual Medley, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay), Morgan Sargent (50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Freestyle, 200 Yard Medley Relay, 200 Yard Freestyle Relay), Blaise Dalton (100 Yard Backstroke, 200 Yard Freestyle), Lapham (200 Yard Freestyle Relay), Sparks (200 Yard Freestyle Relay), Nickless (200 Yard Freestyle Relay), and Howell (200 Yard Freestyle Relay).

Top two finishes in each event are tagged as All-Conference performers.

Earning Mid-State 2A Honorable Mention with bronze medals were Harper (100 Yard Butterfly), Sparks (50 Yard Freestyle), Howell (100 Yard Freestyle), T. Dalton (500 Yard Freestyle), and Tristan Silmser (100 Yard Butterfly).

The 1A/2A Central NCHSAA Region Championship is at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event starts at 4:15 p.m.

Lady Wildcats making regionals were the Women 200 Yard Medley Relay team (Fulp, Gordon, Holmes, Sargent), Sargent (200 Yard Freestyle), Holmes (100 Yard Butterfly), Sargent (100 Yard Freestyle), Grabs (500 Yard Freestyle), Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team (Sargent, Grabs, Holmes, Fulp), Fulp (100 Yard Backstroke), and Fulp, Grabs (100 Yard Breaststroke).

West Stokes men’s teams that made the regional included the Men 200 yard Medley Relay team (B. Dalton, T. Dalton, Silmser, McMillar), Lapham, Nickless, B. Dalton (200 Yard Freestyle), Howell (200 Yard Individual Medley), Sparks (50 Yard Freestyle), Silmser (100 Yard Butterfly), Lapham, T. Dalton (500 Yard Freestyle), the Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay team (Sparks, Nickless, Howell, Lapham), B. Dalton (100 Yard Backstroke), T. Dalton (100 Yard Breaststroke), and the Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team (Sparks, Nickless, Howell, Lapham).

Fulp, Grabs, Sargent, Lapham qualified for four events, Holmes, B. Dalton, T. Dalton, Howell, Nickless, Sparks in three events, Nickless in two, and Kobe McMillan as a member of the 200 Yard Medley Relay team.

Girl Team Scores: Morehead (366), West Stokes (246), McMichael (192), Reidsville (84), and Walkertown (35).

Boy Team Scores: Morehead (444), West Stokes (341), Reidsville (129), McMichael (107), Walkertown (61), and North Forsyth (28).

Note: T.W. Andrews did not have a girls or boys swim team.

