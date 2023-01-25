Wrestling Roundup

West Stokes’ Samuel Ramos wrestles during a home match earlier in the season. Ramos finished second (170-punds) in the Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

Northwest 1A Conference Tournament

Team Scores: 1.) Mt. Airy (183.5), 2.) Alleghany (138.5), 3.) Starmount (132.5), 4.) Elkin (131), 5.) East Wilkes (73), 6.) South Stokes (46).

106-pound division

1. Ian Jones (Starmount)

2. Jamie Heart (Mt. Airy)

3. Valentino Guerrero (Alleghany)

113-pound division

1. Manuel Salas (Elkin)

2. Alan Lopez (East Wilkes)

3. Hope Horan (Mt. Airy)

4. Dominic Adams (Starmount)

120-pound division

1. Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany)

2. David Rojas (Elkin)

3. Charlie Smith (Mt. Airy)

4. Robert Crafft (East Wilkes)

126-pounds

1. Eli Thomas (Alleghany)

2. Brison George (Mt. Airy)

3. Yovanni Martinez (Elkin)

4. Collin White (East Wilkes)

Jack Thacker (South Stokes): 0-2 – Lost to Collin White (East Wilkes); lost to Yovanni Martinez (Elkin).

132-pounds

1. Cole Nixon (Starmount)

2. Alexis Nuevo (Alleghany)

3. Jack Martin (Mt. Airy)

4. Isaac Nelson (South Stokes)

Isaac Nelson (South Stokes): 2-2 – pinned Jake Wright (Elkin); pinned Jake Borders (East Wilkes); lost to Jack Martin (Mt. Airy); lost to Cole Nixon (Starmount)

138-pounds

1. Alex Cox (Mount Airy)

2. Cameron Worrick (Alleghany)

3. Alejandro Lopez (Elkin)

4. Tylor White (East Wilkes)

Ethan Sykes (South Stokes): 0-2 – lost to Taylor White (East Wilkes); lost to Alejandro Lopez (Elkin).

145-pounds

1. John Martin (Mt. Airy)

2. Drew Livadaras (Starmount)

3. Dustin Neal (South Stokes)

Dustin Neal (South Stokes): 0-1 – lost to Drew Livadaras (Starmount).

152-pounds

1. James Steele (Elkin)

2. Avery Poindexter (Mt. Airy)

3. Alexis Echavarria (Starmount)

4. Carson Martin (South Stokes)

160-pounds

1. Isaac Stoker (Alleghany)

2. Brison Caudle (Mt. Airy)

3. Evan Shore (Starmount)

4. Noah Mitchell (South Stokes)

Noah Mitchell (South Stokes): 0-2 – Lost to Evan Shore (Starmount); lost to Brison Caudle (Mt. Airy).

170-pounds

1. Adrian Rodriguez (Elkin)

2. Cohen Jennings (South Stokes)

3. Josh Chavis (Mt. Airy)

Cohen Jennings (South Stokes): 0-1 – Lost to Adrian Rodriguez (Elkin).

182-pounds

1. Raul Lopez (East Wilkes)

2. Caden Abernethy (Starmount)

3. Bo Huff (Elkin)

4. Justin Joyce (South Stokes)

Justin Joyce (South Stokes): 1-2 – decision over Traven Thompson (Mt. Airy); loast to Bo Huff (Elkin); lost to Raul Lopez (East Wilkes).

195-pounds

1. Edwin Agabo (Mt. Airy)

2. Tristan Alkire (East Wilkes)

3. Hayden Williams (Alleghany)

4. Hunter Gentry (South Stokes)

Hunter Gentry (South Stokes): 0-2 – lost to Hayden Williams (Alleghany); lost to Tristan Alkire (East Wilkes).

220-pounds

1. Steven Sullivan (Starmount)

2. JD Harper (Mt. Airy)

3. Dylan Phipps (Alleghany)

4. Jayden Martin (Elkin)

Grayson Parker (South Stokes): 0-2 – lost to Jayden Martin (Elkin); lost to Dylan Phipps (Alleghany).

285-pounds

1. Jonathan Argueta (Starmount)

2. Jason Vielandi (Alleghany)

3. Aidan Frank (Mt. Airy)

4. Will Santos (Elkin)

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament

Team Scores: 1.) Morehead (209), 2.) Reidsville (113.5), 3.) Walkertown (95.5), 4.) McMichael (91.5), 5.) T.W. Andrews (75), 6.) West Stokes (59).

106-pounds

1. Elijah Horton (Morehead)

2. Alex Murphy (Reidsville)

3. Amara Mullins (Walkertown)

113-pounds

1. Cameron Benton (Morehead)

2. Zach Rogers (McMichael)

3. Christian Yamaguchi (Reidsville)

4. Anthony Alexander (Walkertown)

120-pounds

1. Jared Thomas (Morehead)

2. Lamar Carter (Reidsville)

3. Devin Cox (West Stokes)

4. David Boyd (Walkertown)

Devin Cox (West Stokes): 2-1 – decision (6-2) over David Boyd Jr. (Walkertown); pinned Elida Sosa (T.W. Andrews); lost 8-3 decision to Lamar Carter (Reidsville)

126-pounds

1. Nathan Howard (Morehead)

2. Ian Kokx (McMichael)

132-pounds

1. Rayshun James (Reidsville)

2. Tyler Moore (Morehead)

3. Aidan Brownfield (McMichael)

4. Anthony Crisler (Walkertown)

138-pounds

1. Jasper Williamson (Reidsville)

2. Brock Blizzard (Morehead)

3. Ta’Shawn Smith (T.W. Andrews)

4. Gavin Faries (McMichael)

Braydon Darby (West Stokes): pin over Brody Pennington (Walkertown); lost to Jasper Williamson (Reidsville); lost to Gavin Faries (McMichael).

145-pounds

1. Bryson Miller (Reidsville)

2. Ephram Biggs (Morehead)

3. Antonio Perry (T.W. Andrews)

152-pounds

1. Cole Prichard (Morehead)

2. Edward Robles (McMichael)

3. Chris Mitchell (Reidsville)

4. Ethan Partin (West Stokes)

Ethan Partin (West Stokes): 0-2 – lost to Cole Prichard (Morehead); lost to Chris Mitchell (Reidsville).

160-pounds

1. Tristian Kirkwood (T.W. Andrews)

2. Alexander Thompson (West Stokes)

3. Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville)

4. Andrew Myers (Morehead)

Alexander Thompson (West Stokes): 1-1 – pinned Andrew Myers (Morehead); lost to Tristian Kirkwood (T.W. Andrews).

170-pounds

1. Chris McCorkle (Walkertown)

2. Samuel Ramos (West Stokes)

3. Mark Hancock (Morehead)

4. Hezekiah James (McMichael)

Samuel Ramos (West Stokes): decision (5-4) over Hezekiah James (McMichael); lost by decision (12-6) to Chris McCorkle (Walkertown).

182-pounds

1. Jonathan Dyson (Morehead)

2. Dakota Larimore (Walkertown)

3. Miles Wayne (T.W. Andrews)

195-pounds

1. Xavier Roberts (Morehead)

2. Khalid Hampton (Walkertown)

3. Isaiah Barnes (T.W. Andrews)

220-pounds

1. J’Lynn Sheff (Walkertown)

2. Michael Vazquez (McMichael)

3. Ben Rothrock (West Stokes)

4. Colin Baumann (Morehead)

Ben Rothrock (West Stokes): 2-1 – won by major decision (11-2) over Chandler Isaac (T.W. Andrews); pinned Colin Baumann (Morehead); lost to J’Lynn Sheff (Walkertown).

285-pounds

1. Carrington Bell (T.W. Andrews)

2. Hayden Meeks (McMichael)

3. Lucas Arce (Walkertown)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.