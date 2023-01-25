Wrestling Roundup

West Stokes’ Samuel Ramos wrestles during a home match earlier in the season. Ramos finished second (170-punds) in the Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament.
Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News
Northwest 1A Conference Tournament
Team Scores: 1.) Mt. Airy (183.5), 2.) Alleghany (138.5), 3.) Starmount (132.5), 4.) Elkin (131), 5.) East Wilkes (73), 6.) South Stokes (46).
106-pound division
1. Ian Jones (Starmount)
2. Jamie Heart (Mt. Airy)
3. Valentino Guerrero (Alleghany)
113-pound division
1. Manuel Salas (Elkin)
2. Alan Lopez (East Wilkes)
3. Hope Horan (Mt. Airy)
4. Dominic Adams (Starmount)
120-pound division
1. Marcos Sagahon (Alleghany)
2. David Rojas (Elkin)
3. Charlie Smith (Mt. Airy)
4. Robert Crafft (East Wilkes)
126-pounds
1. Eli Thomas (Alleghany)
2. Brison George (Mt. Airy)
3. Yovanni Martinez (Elkin)
4. Collin White (East Wilkes)
Jack Thacker (South Stokes): 0-2 – Lost to Collin White (East Wilkes); lost to Yovanni Martinez (Elkin).
132-pounds
1. Cole Nixon (Starmount)
2. Alexis Nuevo (Alleghany)
3. Jack Martin (Mt. Airy)
4. Isaac Nelson (South Stokes)
Isaac Nelson (South Stokes): 2-2 – pinned Jake Wright (Elkin); pinned Jake Borders (East Wilkes); lost to Jack Martin (Mt. Airy); lost to Cole Nixon (Starmount)
138-pounds
1. Alex Cox (Mount Airy)
2. Cameron Worrick (Alleghany)
3. Alejandro Lopez (Elkin)
4. Tylor White (East Wilkes)
Ethan Sykes (South Stokes): 0-2 – lost to Taylor White (East Wilkes); lost to Alejandro Lopez (Elkin).
145-pounds
1. John Martin (Mt. Airy)
2. Drew Livadaras (Starmount)
3. Dustin Neal (South Stokes)
Dustin Neal (South Stokes): 0-1 – lost to Drew Livadaras (Starmount).
152-pounds
1. James Steele (Elkin)
2. Avery Poindexter (Mt. Airy)
3. Alexis Echavarria (Starmount)
4. Carson Martin (South Stokes)
160-pounds
1. Isaac Stoker (Alleghany)
2. Brison Caudle (Mt. Airy)
3. Evan Shore (Starmount)
4. Noah Mitchell (South Stokes)
Noah Mitchell (South Stokes): 0-2 – Lost to Evan Shore (Starmount); lost to Brison Caudle (Mt. Airy).
170-pounds
1. Adrian Rodriguez (Elkin)
2. Cohen Jennings (South Stokes)
3. Josh Chavis (Mt. Airy)
Cohen Jennings (South Stokes): 0-1 – Lost to Adrian Rodriguez (Elkin).
182-pounds
1. Raul Lopez (East Wilkes)
2. Caden Abernethy (Starmount)
3. Bo Huff (Elkin)
4. Justin Joyce (South Stokes)
Justin Joyce (South Stokes): 1-2 – decision over Traven Thompson (Mt. Airy); loast to Bo Huff (Elkin); lost to Raul Lopez (East Wilkes).
195-pounds
1. Edwin Agabo (Mt. Airy)
2. Tristan Alkire (East Wilkes)
3. Hayden Williams (Alleghany)
4. Hunter Gentry (South Stokes)
Hunter Gentry (South Stokes): 0-2 – lost to Hayden Williams (Alleghany); lost to Tristan Alkire (East Wilkes).
220-pounds
1. Steven Sullivan (Starmount)
2. JD Harper (Mt. Airy)
3. Dylan Phipps (Alleghany)
4. Jayden Martin (Elkin)
Grayson Parker (South Stokes): 0-2 – lost to Jayden Martin (Elkin); lost to Dylan Phipps (Alleghany).
285-pounds
1. Jonathan Argueta (Starmount)
2. Jason Vielandi (Alleghany)
3. Aidan Frank (Mt. Airy)
4. Will Santos (Elkin)
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament
Team Scores: 1.) Morehead (209), 2.) Reidsville (113.5), 3.) Walkertown (95.5), 4.) McMichael (91.5), 5.) T.W. Andrews (75), 6.) West Stokes (59).
106-pounds
1. Elijah Horton (Morehead)
2. Alex Murphy (Reidsville)
3. Amara Mullins (Walkertown)
113-pounds
1. Cameron Benton (Morehead)
2. Zach Rogers (McMichael)
3. Christian Yamaguchi (Reidsville)
4. Anthony Alexander (Walkertown)
120-pounds
1. Jared Thomas (Morehead)
2. Lamar Carter (Reidsville)
3. Devin Cox (West Stokes)
4. David Boyd (Walkertown)
Devin Cox (West Stokes): 2-1 – decision (6-2) over David Boyd Jr. (Walkertown); pinned Elida Sosa (T.W. Andrews); lost 8-3 decision to Lamar Carter (Reidsville)
126-pounds
1. Nathan Howard (Morehead)
2. Ian Kokx (McMichael)
132-pounds
1. Rayshun James (Reidsville)
2. Tyler Moore (Morehead)
3. Aidan Brownfield (McMichael)
4. Anthony Crisler (Walkertown)
138-pounds
1. Jasper Williamson (Reidsville)
2. Brock Blizzard (Morehead)
3. Ta’Shawn Smith (T.W. Andrews)
4. Gavin Faries (McMichael)
Braydon Darby (West Stokes): pin over Brody Pennington (Walkertown); lost to Jasper Williamson (Reidsville); lost to Gavin Faries (McMichael).
145-pounds
1. Bryson Miller (Reidsville)
2. Ephram Biggs (Morehead)
3. Antonio Perry (T.W. Andrews)
152-pounds
1. Cole Prichard (Morehead)
2. Edward Robles (McMichael)
3. Chris Mitchell (Reidsville)
4. Ethan Partin (West Stokes)
Ethan Partin (West Stokes): 0-2 – lost to Cole Prichard (Morehead); lost to Chris Mitchell (Reidsville).
160-pounds
1. Tristian Kirkwood (T.W. Andrews)
2. Alexander Thompson (West Stokes)
3. Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville)
4. Andrew Myers (Morehead)
Alexander Thompson (West Stokes): 1-1 – pinned Andrew Myers (Morehead); lost to Tristian Kirkwood (T.W. Andrews).
170-pounds
1. Chris McCorkle (Walkertown)
2. Samuel Ramos (West Stokes)
3. Mark Hancock (Morehead)
4. Hezekiah James (McMichael)
Samuel Ramos (West Stokes): decision (5-4) over Hezekiah James (McMichael); lost by decision (12-6) to Chris McCorkle (Walkertown).
182-pounds
1. Jonathan Dyson (Morehead)
2. Dakota Larimore (Walkertown)
3. Miles Wayne (T.W. Andrews)
195-pounds
1. Xavier Roberts (Morehead)
2. Khalid Hampton (Walkertown)
3. Isaiah Barnes (T.W. Andrews)
220-pounds
1. J’Lynn Sheff (Walkertown)
2. Michael Vazquez (McMichael)
3. Ben Rothrock (West Stokes)
4. Colin Baumann (Morehead)
Ben Rothrock (West Stokes): 2-1 – won by major decision (11-2) over Chandler Isaac (T.W. Andrews); pinned Colin Baumann (Morehead); lost to J’Lynn Sheff (Walkertown).
285-pounds
1. Carrington Bell (T.W. Andrews)
2. Hayden Meeks (McMichael)
3. Lucas Arce (Walkertown)
