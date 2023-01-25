Girls Basketball Roundup

South Stokes’ Rebecca Amos (21) drives to the basketball against Alleghany. Amos scored 16 points against the Trojans. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News West Stokes’ Sadie Knox looks for an open shot against McMichael. Knox scored six points against the Phoenix. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

North Stokes Girls Scoring (free throws) vs. Starmount (Jan. 24)

North Stokes 10 18 13 15 – 56

Starmount 11 6 13 22 – 52

North Stokes: Caroline Mabe 7 (5-9), Lexie Knight 15 (2-6), Gabbi Greer 13 (3-4), Kathryn Collins 4 (0-0), Leigha Wyrick 8 (1-2), Tela Wright 9 (1-2). Totals 56 (12-23); 3-pointers (4) – Knight, Wyrick, Wright (2).

Starmount: Layken Mathis 7 (0-0), Amelia Vanhoy 7 (2-2), Molly Swaim 6 (3-4), Moran Pinnix 23 (9-13), Maggie Roy 9 (5-8). Totals 52 (19-27); 3-pointers (3) – Mathis, Vanhoy, Swaim.

North Stokes Girls’ Scoring (free throws) vs. Elkin (Jan. 20)

Elkin 8 8 2 7 – 25

North Stokes 12 12 14 13 – 51

Elkin: Trinity Dowell 3 (0-0), Ashlyn Godbey 2 (0-0), Presley Baker 2 (0-0), Alla Summers 2 (0-0), Ayla Ford 2 (0-0), Avery Pence 2 (0-0), Kyleigh Price 4 (0-0), Lily Grambill 8 (0-0). Totals 25 (0-0); 3-pointers (1) – Dowell.

North Stokes: Caroline Mabe 12 (2-4), Kinley Mabe 1 (1-2), Lexie Knight 14 (2-3), Lydia Cook 0 (0-1), Gabbi Greer 4 (0-0), Kathryn Collins 14 (0-0), Mallory Briggs 2 (2-2), Tela Wright 2 (0-0), Lola Shelton 2 (0-0). Totals 51 (7-12); 3-pointers (0).

Records: North Stokes 13-7 (6-2); Elkin 3-15 (1-7); Starmount 8-9 (4-2)

Next game: Vikings at Alleghany 0-18 (0-7) – Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

South Stokes Girls’ Scoring vs. Mount Airy (Jan. 24)

*at Surry Community College

South Stokes 9 9 10 9 – 37

Mount Airy 12 14 8 4 – 38

South Stokes: Savannah Wilson 7 (0-0), Tyla Whitehead 7 (0-0), Rebecca Amos 14 (9-10), Sage Stovall 9 (3-3). Totals 37 (12-13); 3-pointers (3) – Wilson, Whitehead, Amos.

Mount Airy: Alissa Clabo 4 (0-0), Addie Marshall 2 (0-0), Kancie Tate 4 (0-0), Morgan Mayfield 21 (3-7), Da’nya Mills 4 (0-0), Niya Smith 1 (1-2), Jalaya Revels 2 (0-0). Totals 38 (4-9); 3-pointers (0).

South Stokes Girls’ Scoring (free throws) vs. Alleghany (Jan. 20)

Alleghany 6 6 12 16 – 40

South Stokes 6 10 14 14 – 44

Alleghany: Glenn 2 (0-0), Murphy 13 (1-1), Barr 5 (0-0), P Martinez 8 (2-3), Crouse 2 (0-0), 11 10 (4-6). Totals 40 (7-10); 3-pointers (1) – Barr.

South Stokes: Savannah Wilson 11 (2-4), Tyla Whitehead 1 (1-6), Haley Tyndall 2 (2-2), Olivia Amos 4 (0-0), Rebecca Amos 16 (6-10), Sage Stovall 10 (2-4). Totals 44 (13-26); 3-pointers (1) – Wilson.

Records: South Stokes 7-9 (3-5); Alleghany 0-18 (0-7); Mount Airy 10-5 (5-2)

Next game: South Stokes at East Wilkes 12-3 (5-0) – Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

West Stokes Girls’ Scoring (free throws) vs. McMichael (Jan. 20)

McMichael 7 6 9 7 – 29

West Stokes 3 7 3 3 – 16

McMichael: Faith Robertson 16 (6-7), Z Hairston 4 (0-0), A Casto 1 (1-3), C Tatum 4 (0-0), E Hawkins 4 (1-2). Totals 29 (8-12); 3-pointers (1) – Hawkins.

West Stokes: Ava Santoro 2 (0-0), Sadie Knox 6 (1-2), Mikayla Nixon 3 (0-0), Reese Hall 3 (0-0), Jessica Beasley 2 (2-2). Totals 16 (3-4); 3-pointers (3) – Knox, Nixon, Hall.

West Stokes Girls’ Scoring (free throws) vs. Walkertown (Jan. 19)

West Stokes 3 10 6 11 – 30

Walkertown 13 6 4 12 – 35

West Stokes: Meg White 5 (5-6), Ava Santoro 6 (0-0), Sadie Knox 6 (0-0), Reese Hall 2 (0-0), Jessica Beasley 8 (2-4), Payton Spencer 3 (0-0). Totals 30 (7-10); 3-pointers (1) – Spencer.

Walkertown: Kandace Taylor 5 (2-2), Ale’na Lewis 4 (0-1), Shaymiah Bailey 17 (1-4), Journie Barr 9 (0-0). Totals 35 (3-7); 3-pointers (4) – Taylor, Barr (3).

Records: West Stokes 4-14 (3-5); Walkertown 9-6 (3-4); McMichael 10-5 (5-1)

Next game: Wildcats at Morehead 4-11 (0-6) – Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Northwest 1A Standings:

1. East Wilkes 13-3 (6-0)

2. North Stokes 13-7 (6-2)

3. Mount Airy 10-5 (5-2)

4. Starmount 8-9 (4-2)

5. South Stokes 7-9 (3-5)

6. Elkin 3-15 (1-7)

7. Alleghany 0-18 (0-7)

Mid-State 2A Standings:

1. T.W. Andrews 12-3 (6-0)

2. McMichael 10-5 (5-1)

3. Reidsville 6-7 (3-2)

4. Walkertown 9-6 (3-4)

5. West Stokes 4-14 (3-5)

6. North Forsyth 4-11 (2-4)

7. Morehead 4-11 (0-6)

