South Stokes moves atop the Northwest 1A

Will Greer grabs an offensive rebound and scored two of his 22 points against the Sauras. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes’ Samuel Collins scores on a fast-break layup. Robert Money | The Stokes News Barry Hairston Jr. prepares to shoot a free throw against North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News Sauras coach Jason Clark has led his team to a 13-4 start and 6-0 in conference play. Robert Money | The Stokes News Vikings’ coach David Anderson discusses a call with one of Friday’s officials. Robert Money | The Stokes News

DANBURY – Visiting No. 4 South Stokes grabs an early advantage in the Northwest 1A Conference race with a 69-59 win on Friday against No. 3 North Stokes. Both teams came into the game at 5-0 in league play and performed in front of an over-capacity crowd.

“It was a great atmosphere,” exclaimed South Stokes coach Jason Clark. “I’m glad that both programs are doing well this year. I hate that either of us had to lose a game against each other. It will be another tough, intense game when they come to South next month.”

The Sauras jumped out to a 6-0 advantage in the first minute of the game on three-pointers from Ethan Moran and Jonah Fie and then extended that lead to 25-15 after the first quarter of play.

Leading 34-24, South Stokes went on a nine-point run to pull further away from the Vikings. Moran connected on four long-distance shots in the first half and helped the Sauras to a 46-26 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was the best for North Stokes as they outscored South 14-6 and cut the visitor’s advantage to 52-40. Samuel Collins, the Vikings season leading scorer, added 11 points in the quarter to pace the home team.

With the Sauras leading 54-43 in the fourth quarter, Clark pulled the ball out and played keep away from the Vikings. Over the next four and a half minutes, North outscored them 6-2 and cut the deficit to 56-49 with a little more than two minutes left in the game. The Vikings had an opportunity to cut the score again, but a missed three-pointer turned into Moran’s fifth three-pointer extending the lead back to 10 points for South.

Moran led the Sauras with 23 points, Barry Hairston Jr. had 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, Jonah Fie 13 points, and Isiah Lash with nine points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Leading North Stokes was junior Will Greer’s 22 points and 18 rebounds. Collins added 14 points and six rebounds, and Jamison Wood scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.

South Stokes has now won four straight over North Stokes winning eight of the last nine games. The Sauras improved to 13-4 overall and 6-0 in league play and jumped to No. 2 in the state 1A West polls, while the Vikings drop to 15-3, 5-1, and to No. 6.

South Stokes will host Alleghany (7-8, 0-4) on Friday as North Stokes welcomes Elkin (3-11, 0-5). Game times are set for 8 p.m.

Scoring (free throws)

South Stokes 25 21 6 17 – 69

North Stokes 15 11 14 19 – 59

South Stokes: Barry Hairston Jr. 16 (5-6), Brendon Bradford 3 (0-0), Isiah Lash 9 (1-2), Ethan Moran 23 (2-3), Jonah Fie 13 (3-3), Larsen Gallimore 5 (2-2). Totals 69 (13-16); 3-pointers (10) – Hairston, Bradford, Moran (5), Fie (2), Gallimore.

North Stokes: Brandon Shemo 5 (2-2), Jamison Wood 10 (0-0), Samuel Collins 14 (4-7), Michael Mabe 8 (0-0), Will Greer 22 (4-7). Totals 59 (10-16); 3-pointers (5) – Shemo, Wood (2), Collins (2).

Record: South Stokes 13-4 (6-0); North Stokes 15-3 (5-1)

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.