Foothills Middle School Wrestling Tournament results

January 18, 2023 Stokes News Sports 0
By Robert Money Jr. rmoney@thestokesnews.com
Trojans’ Dallas Frasier gets a win over a North District wrestler. Robert Money | The Stokes News

<p>Chestnut Grove’s Riley Leake wrestles Piney Grove’s Levi Richardson. Leake finished first in the 222 pound weight class with Richardson placing fourth.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Giovanni Hernandez earned a gold medal for the Warriors.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Wrestling referee raises Lincoln VanRijsewijk hand in victory. He placed first in the 134 pound weight class.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Brennan Gray grabbed second for the Trojans.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Levi Nelson wrestles during the Foothills Middle School Tournament. He finished second in his weight class.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Southeastern’s Parker Smothers won bronze in the 92 pound weight division.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Sawyer Scott won third place in the 115 pound weight class with a 7-1 decision over Mount Airy’s Madden Pack.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Southeastern coach Rob Birchfield comforts wrestler Angie Santana after her match. Santana fights back and finishes fourth in the 100 pound weight class.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

<p>Southeastern’s Colton Wilmoth wins gold in the 154 pound JV weight class.</p> <p>Robert Money | The Stokes News</p>

Varsity Team Scores: Mount Airy (164), Chestnut Grove (156), Central Middle (150), Pilot Middle (124), Piney Grove (114), Southeastern (114), North District (85), Elkin Middle (19).

Varsity Finals (Stokes County Wrestlers)

Braylen George (MA) pinned Wyatt Tilley (SE) – 85 pounds

Ayden Angell (PG) pinned R. Bradley (MA) – 92 pounds 5-5 2:00

Justice Collins (MA) pinned Dylan Allen (CG) pinned Justice Collins (MA) – 100 pounds

Alex Spainhour (MA) 3-0 decision over Levi Nelson (SE) – 108 pounds

Angel Olalde (PM) pinned Brennan Gray (CG) – 115 pounds

Lincoln VanRijsewijk (SE) pinned Kaden Torres (PG) – 134 pounds

Miach Whitley (Central) pinned Zack Taitt (PG) – 140 pounds 7-0 4:21

Hayden Wood (Central) pinned Shawn Willard (CG) – 154 pounds

Giovanni Hernandez (SE) pinned Hunner Tolbert (Central) – 162 pounds

Wyatt Long (PG) pinned Levi Yates (CG) – 172 pounds

Dallas Frasler (CG) pinned Miles Fonville – 184 pounds

Aidan Brown (PG) pinned Haston Puckett (PM) – 197 pounds

Riley Leake (CG) pinned Carson Soriano (MA) – 222 pounds

Third Place

Joe Cox (CG) pinned Kyndon Penney (PM) – 78 pounds 0-0 1:19

Aiden Mundy (North District) 8-4 decision over Eli Vernon (CG) – 85 pounds

Parker Smothers (SE) forfeit over Weston Burnett (North District) – 92 pounds

Kaleb Stanley (North District) pinned Angie Santana (SE) – 100 pounds

Benji Regester (Central) pinned Cayden Fryar (PG) – 108 pounds

Sawyer Scott (SE) 7-1 decision over Madden Pack (MA) – 115 pounds

Michael Brown (SE) pinned Gage Miller (PG) – 122 pounds

Chris Pometto (Elkin) 10-4 decision over Matt Paige (CG) – 134 pounds

Morgan Dowdy (CG) pinned Christian Buntin (PM) – 140 pounds

Noah McMillian (SE) pinned Ezavier Light (North District) – 154 pounds

Aaron Ruiz-Angel (PM) pinned James Brooks (CG) – 162 pounds

Diego Rodriguez (MA) 8-0 major decision over Carter Duncan (CG) – 197 pounds

Camden Gates (North District) pinned Levi Richardson (PG) – 222 pounds

Omari Graham (CG) pinned Jacob Blythe (Central) – 252 pounds

JV Team Scores: Chestnut Grove (201), Mount Airy (179), Pilot Mountain (172.5), North District (109), Southeastern (102), Piney Grove (35), Elkin (22), Central Middle (18).

JV Finals (Stokes County Wrestlers)

Wyatt Cigliano (SE) pinned Eli Vernon (CG) – 65 pounds (8-3 2:23)

Fernando Martinez-Perez (MA) pinned Kameron Southern (PG) – 95 pounds

Eli Amos-Wall (SE) pinned Ben Fulk (CG) – 108 pounds

Ben Hefner (CG) pinned Bryson Walton (CG) – 112 pounds

Grayson Dunnigan (CG) pinned Brylee Rose (MA) – 122 pounds

Colton Wilmoth (SE) pinned Christian Jonson (MA) – 154 pounds

Gerardo Cabrea-Rodriguez (MA) pinned EJ Howard (CG) – 172 pounds

Richard Sakowski (CG) pinned Bruce Crane (CG) – 184 pounds

Nick Herrera (CG) pinned Zane Elliot (PM) – 222 pounds

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.