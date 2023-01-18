Foothills Middle School Wrestling Tournament results

Chestnut Grove’s Riley Leake wrestles Piney Grove’s Levi Richardson. Leake finished first in the 222 pound weight class with Richardson placing fourth.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Giovanni Hernandez earned a gold medal for the Warriors.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Wrestling referee raises Lincoln VanRijsewijk hand in victory. He placed first in the 134 pound weight class.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Brennan Gray grabbed second for the Trojans.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Levi Nelson wrestles during the Foothills Middle School Tournament. He finished second in his weight class.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Southeastern’s Parker Smothers won bronze in the 92 pound weight division.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Sawyer Scott won third place in the 115 pound weight class with a 7-1 decision over Mount Airy’s Madden Pack.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Southeastern coach Rob Birchfield comforts wrestler Angie Santana after her match. Santana fights back and finishes fourth in the 100 pound weight class.

Robert Money | The Stokes News

Southeastern’s Colton Wilmoth wins gold in the 154 pound JV weight class.

Robert Money | The Stokes News