Foothills Middle School Wrestling Tournament results

Chestnut Grove’s Riley Leake wrestles Piney Grove’s Levi Richardson. Leake finished first in the 222 pound weight class with Richardson placing fourth.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Giovanni Hernandez earned a gold medal for the Warriors.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Wrestling referee raises Lincoln VanRijsewijk hand in victory. He placed first in the 134 pound weight class.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Brennan Gray grabbed second for the Trojans.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Levi Nelson wrestles during the Foothills Middle School Tournament. He finished second in his weight class.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Southeastern’s Parker Smothers won bronze in the 92 pound weight division.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Sawyer Scott won third place in the 115 pound weight class with a 7-1 decision over Mount Airy’s Madden Pack.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Southeastern coach Rob Birchfield comforts wrestler Angie Santana after her match. Santana fights back and finishes fourth in the 100 pound weight class.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Southeastern’s Colton Wilmoth wins gold in the 154 pound JV weight class.
Robert Money | The Stokes News
Varsity Team Scores: Mount Airy (164), Chestnut Grove (156), Central Middle (150), Pilot Middle (124), Piney Grove (114), Southeastern (114), North District (85), Elkin Middle (19).
Varsity Finals (Stokes County Wrestlers)
Braylen George (MA) pinned Wyatt Tilley (SE) – 85 pounds
Ayden Angell (PG) pinned R. Bradley (MA) – 92 pounds 5-5 2:00
Justice Collins (MA) pinned Dylan Allen (CG) pinned Justice Collins (MA) – 100 pounds
Alex Spainhour (MA) 3-0 decision over Levi Nelson (SE) – 108 pounds
Angel Olalde (PM) pinned Brennan Gray (CG) – 115 pounds
Lincoln VanRijsewijk (SE) pinned Kaden Torres (PG) – 134 pounds
Miach Whitley (Central) pinned Zack Taitt (PG) – 140 pounds 7-0 4:21
Hayden Wood (Central) pinned Shawn Willard (CG) – 154 pounds
Giovanni Hernandez (SE) pinned Hunner Tolbert (Central) – 162 pounds
Wyatt Long (PG) pinned Levi Yates (CG) – 172 pounds
Dallas Frasler (CG) pinned Miles Fonville – 184 pounds
Aidan Brown (PG) pinned Haston Puckett (PM) – 197 pounds
Riley Leake (CG) pinned Carson Soriano (MA) – 222 pounds
Third Place
Joe Cox (CG) pinned Kyndon Penney (PM) – 78 pounds 0-0 1:19
Aiden Mundy (North District) 8-4 decision over Eli Vernon (CG) – 85 pounds
Parker Smothers (SE) forfeit over Weston Burnett (North District) – 92 pounds
Kaleb Stanley (North District) pinned Angie Santana (SE) – 100 pounds
Benji Regester (Central) pinned Cayden Fryar (PG) – 108 pounds
Sawyer Scott (SE) 7-1 decision over Madden Pack (MA) – 115 pounds
Michael Brown (SE) pinned Gage Miller (PG) – 122 pounds
Chris Pometto (Elkin) 10-4 decision over Matt Paige (CG) – 134 pounds
Morgan Dowdy (CG) pinned Christian Buntin (PM) – 140 pounds
Noah McMillian (SE) pinned Ezavier Light (North District) – 154 pounds
Aaron Ruiz-Angel (PM) pinned James Brooks (CG) – 162 pounds
Diego Rodriguez (MA) 8-0 major decision over Carter Duncan (CG) – 197 pounds
Camden Gates (North District) pinned Levi Richardson (PG) – 222 pounds
Omari Graham (CG) pinned Jacob Blythe (Central) – 252 pounds
JV Team Scores: Chestnut Grove (201), Mount Airy (179), Pilot Mountain (172.5), North District (109), Southeastern (102), Piney Grove (35), Elkin (22), Central Middle (18).
JV Finals (Stokes County Wrestlers)
Wyatt Cigliano (SE) pinned Eli Vernon (CG) – 65 pounds (8-3 2:23)
Fernando Martinez-Perez (MA) pinned Kameron Southern (PG) – 95 pounds
Eli Amos-Wall (SE) pinned Ben Fulk (CG) – 108 pounds
Ben Hefner (CG) pinned Bryson Walton (CG) – 112 pounds
Grayson Dunnigan (CG) pinned Brylee Rose (MA) – 122 pounds
Colton Wilmoth (SE) pinned Christian Jonson (MA) – 154 pounds
Gerardo Cabrea-Rodriguez (MA) pinned EJ Howard (CG) – 172 pounds
Richard Sakowski (CG) pinned Bruce Crane (CG) – 184 pounds
Nick Herrera (CG) pinned Zane Elliot (PM) – 222 pounds
