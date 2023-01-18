Wildcats blowout Vikings

Keyon Rawley drives to the basketball against the Vikings. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Wildcats’ coach Rhett Bonner watches his team on the floor during the second half. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING – West Stokes hosted Mid-State 2A Conference opponent North Forsyth on Friday and swept both the varsity boys and girls games. The boys won 65-38 and the girls in a much closer game 40-32.

West boys have won seven out of the last ten games against the Vikings, including two consecutive.

Junior Camden Edmonds led the Wildcats with 25-points, four three-pointers, six steals, and six rebounds, and Keyon Rawley added 11 points, six assists, and six rebounds.

West Stokes controlled the first quarter outscoring North Forsyth 16-7. After a near even second quarter between the teams, the Wildcats held a 34-23 advantage at the half.

The boys extended its’ lead in the third period to 52-29 and only allowed 15 points in the second half.

The Cats held North Forsyth to 33.3% shooting and forced 21 turnovers. The team was 16-for-25 from the charity stripe with the Vikings only getting to the line three times (0-3). West shot 41.7% from the field, had 16 assists on 20 made field goals, and made nine three-pointers.

West Stokes has won nine of its’ last 11 games and has improved to 9-7 overall and 5-1 in league play. North Forsyth falls to 3-12 and 0-5.

The Wildcats will travel to Walkertown (6-8, 3-2) on Friday with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. West beat the Wolfpack 70-57 in their last meeting in December. North Forsyth will host Morehead (10-3, 2-3) on Friday as well.

Box Score (free throws)

North Forsyth 7 16 6 9 – 38

West Stokes 16 18 18 13 – 65

North Forsyth: Kamouri Lindsey-Sutton 11 (0-0), TJ Banner 5 (0-0), Marquette London 8 (0-0), Chris Loyd 6 (0-0), Christian Greene 2 (0-0), Jquez Jackson 0 (0-1), Solomon Gantt 6 (0-2). Totals 38 (0-3); 3-pointers (8) – Lindsey-Sutton (3), Banner, London (2), Loyd (2).

West Stokes: Dillon Stanley 2 (0-1), Tyler Moran 9 (1-2), Keyon Rawley 11 (5-5), Nate Akers (0-2), Spencer Boles 4 (2-2), Derek Studer 2 (0-0), Camden Edmonds 25 (5-6), Bryson Bowman 8 (2-5), Myles Knox 4 (1-2). Totals 65 (16-25); 3-pointers (9) – Moran (2), Edmonds (4), Bowman (2), Knox.

Records: West Stokes 9-7 (5-1), North Forsyth 3-12 (0-5)

