Win streak continues

Meg White (2) shoots over two Viking defenders. White finished the game with 10 points. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News West Stokes coach Julie Gammons shouts encouragement to her team during the fourth quarter. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING – West Stokes’ girls basketball improves to 13-0 all-time against North Forsyth with its 40-32 win on Friday as Ava Santoro scored 12 points and added four assists to help led the Wildcats.

Four different Viking players scored in the first quarter and took an 8-3 lead after the first quarter. All of the Wildcat points came from Meg White.

The Lady Cats outscored North Forsyth in the second period 10-7 behind Santoro’s six points and White’s additional four. West trailed 15-13 at halftime.

West Stokes best quarter of offense came in the third quarter. The Wildcats were led by Jessica Beasley in the stanza. She scored all eight of her points in the period. Santoro had two, and fellow seniors Sadie Knox and Mikayla Nixon recorded long-distance shots from behind the arc. The Purple Cats held a 29-24 advantage heading to the last eight minutes of play.

West staged off the Vikings by making 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter with Knox going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe to help secure the win.

The Wildcats’ defense held North Forsyth to 29.3% shooting and outrebounded the visitors 29-24.

White finished the game with 10 points, Beasley eight points and 10 rebounds, and Knox with seven points, five rebounds, and four steals.

West Stokes improves to 4-11 overall and 3-3 in the Mid-State 2A Conference, while North Forsyth falls to 3-11 and 1-4. The Wildcats will travel to Walkertown (8-5, 2-3) on Friday as the Vikings hosted Morehead (4-10, 0-5). Both games are scheduled to tipoff at 6 p.m.

Box Score (free throws)

North Forsyth 8 7 9 8 – 32

West Stokes 3 10 16 11 – 40

North Forsyth: N. Sides 2 (0-0), J. Mizell 14 (0-0), M Hall 6 (2-4), D Smith 10 (1-2). Totals 32 (3-6); 3-pointers (3) – Smith (3).

West Stokes: Meg White 10 (2-4), Ava Santoro 12 (2-2), Sadie Knox 7 (4-4), Mikayla Nixon 3 (0-0), Jessica Beasley 8 (0-0). Totals 40 (8-10); 3-pointers (2) – Knox, Nixon.

Records: North Forsyth 3-11 (1-4), West Stokes 4-11 (3-3)

