Double-Double from Greer leads Vikings past Sauras

DANBURY – North Stokes broke a two-game losing streak against Northwest 1A Conference and county-rival South Stokes on Friday with a 53-33 victory. Freshman Gabbi Greer scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the effort.

“I was really proud of the girls tonight,” said Viking coach Scott Smith. “This group enjoys playing together. They don’t let other things outside of their control get them upset. It’s a joy to watch and be around a team that plays unselfish basketball.”

The game was tied at 13 when the Vikings went on a seven-point run that started in the first quarter and filtered over into the second. North held the Sauras to three points in the period and held a 27-16 lead at halftime before closing out the win. Caroline Mabe and Leigha Wyrick paced the Vikings with five points each in the first half with Savannah Wilson recording eight points for the Sauras.

Sophomore Rebecca Amos tried to keep South Stokes in the game with 10 second half points. She matched Greer’s double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

South Stokes was able to out-rebound the Vikings 43-32 but had nine more turnovers with 20.

Senior Kathryn Collins had 12 points and seven rebounds and Lexie Knight added 11 points and four steals for the Vikings. Wilson finished with 12 points and five rebounds for the Sauras.

North Stokes improves to 11-7 overall and 4-2 in league play, while South Stokes drops its’ third game in a row and falls to 6-8 and 2-4. The Vikings will host Elkin (2-12, 0-5) on Friday as the Sauras welcome Alleghany (0-15, 0-4). Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m.

Scoring (free throws)

South Stokes 13 3 7 10 – 33

North Stokes 15 12 13 13 – 53

South Stokes: Savannah Wilson 12 (0-0), Tyla Whitehead 2 (0-4), Rebecca Amos 14 (9-14), Elle White 3 (0-0), Sage Stovall 2 (0-0). Totals 33 (9-18); 3-pointers (2) – Amos, White.

North Stokes: Ashely James 3 (0-0), Caroline Mabe 5 (1-2), Lexie Knight 11 (3-4), Gabbi Greer 14 (6-8), Kathryn Collins 12 (0-0), Lydia Wyrick 5 (2-2), Tela Wright 3 (0-0). Totals 53 (12-16); 3-pointers (5) – James, Knight (2), Wyrick, Wright.

Records: South Stokes 6-8 (2-4); North Stokes 11-7 (4-2)

