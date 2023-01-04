Lady Wildcats race past Panthers

Kathryn Davis looks to inbound the ball against the Panthers. Davis grabbed five rebounds in the game to led the Wildcats. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Sadie Knox drives the lane against a Morehead player. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Ava Santoro scores on the block for West Stokes against Morehead. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News Lady Wildcats’ coach Julie Gammons directs her team on the floor against Morehead. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News

KING – West Stokes won its’ second game of the season on Tuesday with an impressive defensive effort against Morehead in a Mid-State 2A Conference game. The Wildcats outrebounded the Panthers and forced 22 turnovers in the team’s 33-16 victory.

The Lady Cats held the visitors 21 points below its average and shutdown Tahmaurah Wilkins, the Panthers leading scorer, to only two points.

All five Wildcat starters scored in the first quarter as the team jumped out to a 14-6 advantage after the first quarter.

The Panthers closed the gap to five points at 16-11, but scores by Meg White and Kathryn Davis in the closing moments of the second quarter gave West Stokes a 20-11 lead at the half.

West extended its’ run by the end of the third period to 27-11 after holding the Panthers scoreless in the stanza.

Mikayla Nixon was the leading scorer for West Stokes with nine points, five steals, and four rebounds. Davis led the team with five rebounds. Destiny Minter paced the Panthers with seven.

The Wildcats improved to 2-10 overall and 2-1 in league play, while the Panthers drop to 3-6 and 0-2. West Stokes will host North Stokes (9-5) on Wednesday and -then travel to T.W. Andrews (7-3, 1-0) on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in both games.

Morehead 6 5 0 5 – 16

West Stokes 14 6 7 6 – 33

Morehead: Megan Booker 3 (1-5), Destiny Minter 7 (1-2), Alicia Wall 3 (3-4), Tahmaurah Wilkins 2 (0-2), Qwanea Rogers 1 (1-2). Totals 16 (6-15); 3-pointers (0).

West Stokes: Meg White 7 (1-4), Ava Santoro 5 (1-2), Sadie Knox 4 (2-4), Mikayla Nixon 9 (0-0), Kathryn Davis 2 (0-0), Jessica Beasley 6 (0-0). Totals 33 (4-10); 3-pointers (1) – Nixon.

Records: West Stokes 2-10 (2-1); Morehead 3-6 (0-2).

