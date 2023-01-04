Lady Vikings finish tournament on a high note

The Lady Vikings enjoyed some bowling time during their trip to Bryson City for the Blue Devil Classic Christmas Tournament. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News

BRYSON CITY – North Stokes girls played three basketball games in the Blue Devil Classic Christmas Tournament last week. Swain County High hosted the annual tournament from Dec. 28-30. The Vikings went 1-2 in the tournament beating Andrews 51-43 on the last day and ending the three-day stretch on a positive note.

The Vikings jumped out on Andrews 13-10 after the first quarter with Lexie Knight hitting two long-distance shots beyond the arc and Leigha Wyrick adding another.

Knight poured in eight more points in the half and helped North Stokes to a 27-16 halftime lead.

Knight finished the game with 16 points, Gabbi Greer chipped in 11 points, six steals, and five rebounds, and Caroline Mabe added eight points and five assists against the Wildcats.

North Stokes opened the tournament against Seaforth and lost to the eventual tournament champions 68-51.

The Vikings fell behind early and trailed 16-8 after the first period and 37-22 at the break.

Kathryn Collins paced North Stokes with 19 points and Mabe turned it another solid performance with eight points and seven assists.

On the second day of the tournament, the Vikings faced host school Swain County and lost a close 60-51 game to the Marron Devils.

Mabe poured in 19 points against the Devils with Knight adding 17.

North Stokes (9-5, 2-1) will travel to county rival West Stokes (2-10) on Wednesday and then host Mount Airy (6-2, 2-0) in an all-important Northwest 1A Conference game. Tip-off for both games is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

North Stokes 13 14 13 11 – 51

Andrews 10 6 12 15 – 43

North Stokes: Caroline Mabe 8 (6-8), Lexie Knight 16 (1-2), Lydia Cook 1 (1-2), Gabbi Greer 11 ((2-2), Kathryn Collins 8 (0-0), Leigha Wyrick 7 (0-0). Totals 51 (10-14); 3-pointers (5) – Knight (3), Greer, Wyrick.

Andrews: Kylie Donaldson 17 (0-0), Kinleigh Owen 6 (2-4), Gracelyn Worley 2 (0-0), Leah Preston 7 (2-2), Alexis Beasley 11 (0-0). Totals 51 (4-6); 3-pointers (6) – Donaldson (3), Preston (2), Beasley.

North Stokes 7 10 17 17 – 51

Swain County 12 9 19 20 – 60

North Stokes: Caroline Mabe 19 (4-4), Lexie Knight 17 (6-8), Lydia Cook 2 (0-0), Gabbi Greer 8 (0-2), Kathryn Collins 5 (1-1). Totals 51 (11-15); 3-pointers (3) – Knight (3).

Swain County: Amaya Hicks 15 (9-10), Kiersten Smith 17 (1-2), May Burrow-Kurr 2 (0-0), Makayla Cody 1 (1-2), Madison Spates 8 (2-2), Molleigh Boadard 5 (3-4), Marlee Hicks 12 (5-7). Totals 60 (21-27); 3-pointers (7) – Smith (4), Spates (2), Hicks.

North Stokes 8 14 12 17 – 51

Seaford 16 21 19 12 – 68

North Stokes: Caroline Mabe 8 (2-2), Kinley Mabe 3 (0-0), Lexie Knight 7 (1-2), Kathryn Collins 19 (1-1), Leigha Wyrick 5 (2-2), Mallory Briggs 1 (1-2), Tela Wright 8 (0-0). Totals 51 (7-9); 3-pointers (8) – C. Mabe (2), K. Mabe, Knight (2), Wyrick, Wright (2).

Seaford: Mia Moore 2 (0-0), Gabby White 14 (4-4), Elizabeth Johnson (0-0), Katherine Leonard 15 (2-2), Hannah Ajaya 14 (0-0), Sofia Ramirez 2 (0-0), Peyton Collins 11 (2-2), Jocelyn Gesner 8 (0-0). Totals 68 (8-8); 3-pointers (3) – Leonard, Ajaya, Collins.

Records: North Stokes 9-5 (2-1), Seaforth 9-1 (2-0), Swain County 6-5 (2-2), Andres 1-10 (1-5).

